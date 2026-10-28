Kishushe squatters cry foul over land adjudication exercise, seek Mwadime's intervention

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Residents and the management of the Kishushe Ranching Cooperative Society Limited have stopped the government's rapid response initiative (RRI) adjudication exercise at the giant farm in Taita Taveta County.

The angry residents claimed that the exercise on the disputed 18,000-acre plot is riddled with corruption and favours a few powerful individuals who have already been allocated land.

They claimed that the adjudication exercise is not transparent because there was no public participation, which was carried out in line with the Constitution.

Led by the Ranch Secretary Wilfred Mwalimo, about 10,000 residents called for the Kishushe B adjudication process to start afresh to ensure transparency and equity for all.

This comes as the ranch official alleged that one of the MPs is reported to have grabbed a total of 2,000 acres of land, while another and a chief grabbed 1,000 acres and 300 acres of land, respectively.

Mwalimo claimed there are dubious land activities going on at the 18,000 acres set aside by the ranch for settlement of the local community.

The official petitioned Governor Andrew Mwadime to quickly convene a consultative meeting in the area to sort out the matter before the RRI 28-day deadline elapses at the end of the month.

Mwalimo also claimed government land cartels are extorting mining investors who have been issued with consents to extract iron ore, especially in areas where their land has overlapped the 18,000-acre plot.

Under the RRI, the government has deployed a team of surveyors to the ranch to adjudicate 18,000 acres of land within 28 days to facilitate the issuance of title deeds to squatters.

Taita Deputy County Commissioner Jane Kaingati confirmed the exercise has been concluded and the beneficiaries will be issued with their title deed by President William Ruto before the end of this year.

“Why didn’t the Ranch officials raise their concerns when the adjudication exercise started last month?" said the administrator.