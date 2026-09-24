Lamu showcases community-led peacebuilding model at UN General Assembly

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Lamu Governor Issa Timamy. [Courtesy, X/GovernorTimamy]

Lamu County has taken its peacebuilding experience to the United Nations General Assembly, with Governor Issa Timamy calling for stronger partnerships between local governments, communities and international actors to prevent conflict and promote development.

Timamy said lasting peace is built at the community level, where people experience security, access to services, trust in institutions and social cohesion.

Speaking as a keynote speaker at an Open Society Foundations side event during the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, the governor said local governments should have a greater role in shaping global peace and security initiatives.

“Everyday safety is shaped locally,” Timamy said, arguing that communities and local governments should not only benefit from international expertise but also contribute knowledge and solutions drawn from their own experiences.

“Local governments should not only be recipients of global knowledge; we can also be producers of global knowledge,” he said.

Timamy noted that Lamu's experience showed that peacebuilding works best when communities are involved and when governance is built around trust, resilience and partnerships.

He also linked the county's improved peace and stability to its economic prospects, saying investors were increasingly able to view Lamu as a place where they can plan for the long term rather than one defined by security risks.

“When a place becomes more peaceful and predictable, investors begin to see opportunity rather than risk,” he said.

The governor cited opportunities in industrial development, oil-related investments, palm-oil processing and other private-sector activities, saying increased investment could create jobs for young people and opportunities for local businesses.

He said the benefits would also extend to infrastructure development, stronger supply chains and greater integration of Lamu into the wider economy.

Timamy described Lamu's UCLG Peace Prize 2026 as more than recognition of the county's peacebuilding efforts, saying it was also an economic asset and a responsibility.

He said peace provides the foundation on which development and investment can take root.

The governor was accompanied by Shee Kupi Shee, Director of Disaster Risk Management and Peace Building in the County Government of Lamu, who coordinated the county's participation in the New York forum.

The engagement comes as Lamu seeks to build on its international recognition and share its locally led peacebuilding experience with other governments and international partners.

Timamy called for greater knowledge exchange between local governments, communities and international institutions, saying local solutions should be

The governor said Lamu's participation at the UN forum was therefore an opportunity not only to showcase the county's experience, but also to learn from other communities and build partnerships that can extend the impact of locally driven peacebuilding.