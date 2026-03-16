Law firm wants Tanzanian ship detain over unpaid Sh11 million legal fee

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A law firm has filed a case seeking orders to detain a Tanzanian ship in Mombasa over unpaid Sh11 million in legal fees.

Kinyua Kamundi and Kinyua Muyaa and Company Advocates applied to have the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) detain the vessel pending the determination of the case and payment of the fee.

Kamundi sued PMM Estates (2001) Limited, associated with the Tanzanian motor vessel 'Mirembe Judith', which has business interests at the Port of Mombasa.

Kamundi told Justice Jairus Ngaah that KPA was powerless for failing to detain the ship twice despite existing court orders.

He said that they have instituted contempt of court proceedings against KPA for failing to detain the vessel.

“The motor vessel 'Mirembe Judith' is foreign-owned. The Defendant (PMM Estates (2001) Limited) appears to have certain powers over Kenya Ports Authority, as the latter has not enforced the orders of this Court given on 11.7.2025, even though the Vessel has come and sailed out of the Port of Mombasa at least on two occasions since those orders were issued. We are filing separate proceedings for contempt of court," said Kamundi in his submission.

The lawyer is demanding sh11 million in terms of the Certificate of Costs dated June 16, 2025, emanating from the taxation by consent of an Advocate-Client Bill of Costs dated November 16, 2023.

The lawyer applied that the vessel docked at Berth 18 at Kilindi Port, Mombasa, be detained and its crew barred from sailing pending hearing and determination of the suit.

He also applied to have the vessel owners deposit a security of Sh12 million for the said certificate of costs, plus costs and interest.

Justice Jairus Ngaah awarded Kamundi the Sh. 11 million in legal fees.

However, the judge declined to detain the said vessel and said there were existing court orders detaining the vessel, and the lawyer had already commenced contempt of court proceedings.

"Subject to any payments that have so far been made towards settlement of the agreed costs payable to the advocates, judgment is hereby entered for the plaintiffs as against the defendant for the sum of Sh 1.1 million in terms of the certificate of taxation dated June 16, 2025, in High Court Miscellaneous Civil Application No. E320 of 2023. Interest calculated at court rates shall accrue from the date of the certification of taxation until payment in full,” said Justice Ngaah.

According to PMM Estates (2001) Limited Director Dr Wilson Mukama, they were willing to settle the said fees by instalments of sh.1 million per month till payment in full.

Dr Mukama had alleged withdrawal of the said suit from court after a consent of payment was made, a fact Justice Ngaah said was not on the court record.

Dr Mukama said detaining the vessel would hurt their business and that there was no danger of the vessel leaving the jurisdiction of the court, as it has business interests in the port of Mombasa.