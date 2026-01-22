×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Seven arrested in Kilifi for performing healing rituals

By Marion Kithi | Jan. 22, 2026
Witch doctor sits among ritual paraphernalia. [GettyImages]

Seven suspected witches have been arrested in Buni Kibaoni village, Rabai sub-county, in Kilifi county for allegedly performing witchcraft rituals. 

Tobias Kasim, Mrisa Nyae, Ali Mchonyi, Ngoka Kumbiro, Omari Kombira, Happy Menza and ⁠Nachiro Chitsava were arrested by the police after residents accused them of engaging in witchcraft.

The seven were allegedly performing a healing ritual for Happy Menza, 25, who had been ailing for a while.

"At the scene, police officers found witchcraft rituals taking place in a semi-permanent mud house at the main entrance, which was a wooden grinding mill, also known as 'kinu', planted outside the main permanent house, surrounded with banana leaves and tied with a red ribbon," read part of the police report.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to locals, the suspects were found allegedly performing strange rituals, prompting villagers to alert authorities.

Police have recovered items believed to be used for witchcraft paraphernalia.

The suspects have been taken into custody at Rabai police station as investigations continue.

Locals have called for heightened security and community sensitisation to curb rising cases of alleged witchcraft.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kilifi County Witchcraft Healing Rituals Rabai
.

Latest Stories

Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
World
By Esther Nyambura
3 hrs ago
JSC's transparency during job interviews is commendable
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dissolving and reconstituting UN is the only structural alternative
Opinion
By Juliette McIntyre and Tamsin Phillipa Paige
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved