Seven arrested in Kilifi for performing healing rituals

Witch doctor sits among ritual paraphernalia. [GettyImages]

Seven suspected witches have been arrested in Buni Kibaoni village, Rabai sub-county, in Kilifi county for allegedly performing witchcraft rituals.

Tobias Kasim, Mrisa Nyae, Ali Mchonyi, Ngoka Kumbiro, Omari Kombira, Happy Menza and ⁠Nachiro Chitsava were arrested by the police after residents accused them of engaging in witchcraft.

The seven were allegedly performing a healing ritual for Happy Menza, 25, who had been ailing for a while.

"At the scene, police officers found witchcraft rituals taking place in a semi-permanent mud house at the main entrance, which was a wooden grinding mill, also known as 'kinu', planted outside the main permanent house, surrounded with banana leaves and tied with a red ribbon," read part of the police report.

According to locals, the suspects were found allegedly performing strange rituals, prompting villagers to alert authorities.

Police have recovered items believed to be used for witchcraft paraphernalia.

The suspects have been taken into custody at Rabai police station as investigations continue.

Locals have called for heightened security and community sensitisation to curb rising cases of alleged witchcraft.