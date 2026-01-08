Raila's aide Maurice Ogeta appointed Mombasa security adviser

Raila's aide Maurice Ogeta with Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nasir on January 8. [Shariff, X]

Raila Odinga's aide Maurice Ogeta has been appointed as the Mombasa County adviser on security affairs.

In a statement, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir announced the appointment, stating that it followed the establishment of the position by the Mombasa County Public Service Board and was made in accordance with the law.

“I have today made appointments in the Executive Office of the Governor following the establishment of positions by the Mombasa County Public Service Board, in line with the provisions of the law,” Nassir said.

The Governor cited Ogeta’s extensive experience and deep institutional knowledge gained at local, regional, and global levels as key to the decision.

He added that the appointment was informed by Ogeta’s many years of service and experience, including his work with the late founding party leader Raila Odinga.

At the same time, the governor appointed Ken Ambani as Adviser on Creative Arts, a move aimed at revitalising Mombasa’s creative sector.

Nassir said Ambani’s first-hand experience and understanding of the industry will play a critical role in supporting artists, empowering youth and expanding the county’s creative economy.

“His wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience in the sector will be instrumental as we work to revive and grow the creative industry in Mombasa for the benefit of our artists, youth and the wider economy,” the governor said.