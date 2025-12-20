Relief for mothers in informal settlement as Mjambere hospital is complete

Mjambere hospital in Kisauni Mombasa County that will cater for pregnant mothers in the informal settlement and diabetes and hypertension patients. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

Mothers from the informal settlement of Mjambere ward, Mombasa County, have said that the new level three hospital will reduce cases of mortality during emergencies.

They said the new facility will save many expectant mothers who have to go all the way to Coast General Hospital (CGH) to get attended to for emergencies.

Saumu Hamisi, a resident of Mjambere, said that the CGH serves mothers from all over Mombasa, and it is always overwhelmed.

Hamisi said that with Mjambere Hospital being near the community, many mothers will deliver with ease and avoid fatalities during complications.

“Our troubles will be significantly reduced, especially during emergencies. We no longer have to cross the bridge to get to town and face long queues at CGH. Our mothers can deliver safely even at night,” said Hamisi.

Mjambere hospital in Kisauni Mombasa County that will cater for pregnant mothers in the informal settlement and diabetes and hypertension patients. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

The hospital that boasts of a diabetes and hypertension wing will help the patients receive regular check-ups and medication without traversing across the city.

Hamisi Mwinyi said that her wife almost lost the baby during labour after developing complications because he could not access the hospital on time at night.

“I cannot forget the ordeal I went through when my wife went into labour; I almost lost her. I was forced to rush her to the hospital at night on a friend’s bodaboda,” said Hamisi.

He said that women will easily access the prenatal and antenatal services without long queues at CGH.

During his visit to the hospital, Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said that the hospital is part of the level three hospitals that will decongest the CGH once complete.

Nassir said that by prioritising community-based healthcare facilities like Mjambere, the county is building a resilient health system that serves everyone fairly under the Mombasa Care framework.

He said that the level three hospital, which is already 85 per cent complete, will be officially opened in February.

He said Mombasa is championing health equity by constructing more hospitals to decongest CGH and other main hospitals and bring the health services closer to the people.

Mjambere hospital in Kisauni Mombasa County that will cater for pregnant mothers in the informal settlement and diabetes and hypertension patients. [Joackim Bwana, Standard]

“We are making steady strides on the construction of Mjambere Level Three Hospital in Kisauni, which is a key milestone in our commitment to bring quality services to our people. This facility will ease pressure on level five hospitals and ensure residents have access to timely, affordable care right within their community,” said Nassir.

The governor also said that the ongoing construction of the Bofu level three hospital in Likoni will bring health services close to the locals.

Nassir said that in order to boost efficiency, the county has already established distinct management units for Port Reitz Level Four and the Mombasa West psychiatric hospital.

He said that the separation will streamline service delivery and improve patient care across both facilities.

Among other satellite facilities are Tudor Hospital, which offers maternity and children's services, and Mvita Sub-county Hospital for specialised eye treatment.

The governor said that all the facilities will adopt digitisation of information systems to help reduce congestion in hospitals.

“We are looking at how we can optimise the usage of all the medical facilities in the county for people to get better services. We will also come up with a way where minor ailments like headaches have specified hospitals to be tackled; in case of failure to treat certain illnesses, referrals will be made,” said Nassir.

Juma Katana, a resident of Bofu, said that the new facility that caters to eye treatment is a relief because they were the only ward without an eye centre.