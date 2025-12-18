Thousands in dire need of food aid in Kilifi

A woman with her relative feeding her emaciated cow which is in the verge of death due to lack of grass and water after a prolonged drought in Bungale village in Magarini sub county Kilifi county.[Marion Kithi,Standard]

Thousands of families in some parts of Kilifi are facing starvation following a drought that has hit the county.

Most of the residents also have no water and are forced to travel for a long distance in search of the commodity, as water pans have completely dried up.

The most affected areas are Ganze, Magarini, and Kaloleni, among others, due to a shortage of rainfall this season.

A spot check at Karimani village revealed a dire situation where more than 600 families have been affected and came face to face with the effects of the disaster.

The area is completely dry; there is no water, as the pans dried up, and there are fears that if the situation persists, livestock will start to die.

The team from the Kenya Red Cross distributed relief food to 187 families, which was not enough compared to the families affected.

Margaret Kalama, Assistant Chief of Karimani Sub-Location, said that the situation was worsening each day and locals needed support.

She thanked the Kenya Red Cross for their help but called upon the government and other well-wishers to intervene before the situation gets out of hand.

“We have 600 households, but today we have received help for 187 families, and there is more to be done, and we also need help so that our animals can survive,” she said.

Residents interviewed said that the drought situation was bad, as it did not rain this season, adding that elephants were also contributing to the disaster.