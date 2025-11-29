Poor visibility likely led to plane crash that killed 11 in Kwale

Kwale residents and security officers at the scene where 12 tourists were killed in a plane crash at Tsimba area in Kwale County. October 28,2025. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

The light aircraft that claimed 11 lives on October 28, 2025, may have crashed due to poor visibility along its flight path, according to a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigations under the Ministry of Transport released on November 28, 2025.

The Cessna 208B went down at Tsimba Golini in Matuga Sub-County, Kwale County, while en route from Ukunda Airport to Maasai Mara, carrying 11 passengers.

“At the time of the accident, the weather conditions at Ukunda Airport along the flight path and in Matuga and surrounding areas included low clouds and reduced visibility caused by heavy fog and rain,” the report reads in part. The report indicates that at approximately 08:24, the pilot sought clearance for take-off with a left turn and was cleared by Ukunda Airport without any challenges.

The pilot reported the take-off time as 08:25 to Moi International Airport in Mombasa and estimated landing at 10:35. However, at around 08:36, attempts to contact the aircraft failed, with a final unsuccessful contact made at 08:38. The last radar screen capture occurred at 08:33.

The aircraft was later found in a hilly, forested area at Tsimba Golini. It had impacted a slight slope in a high-energy, nose-down attitude, with part of its front section buried about 2.2 meters into the ground, requiring an excavator to retrieve debris. Fragments of the engine’s gearbox and part of the compressor exhibited clear signs of a high-energy impact.

Manufactured on May 3, 2007, by Textron Aviation, the aircraft was operated by Mombasa Air Safari Limited at the time of the crash. The preliminary findings noted that the aircraft was not equipped with flight recorders, as they are not required by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority regulations for this aircraft category.

It was, however, fitted with a multi-hazard awareness system designed to enhance pilot safety by providing terrain and traffic information. The system’s processor unit, recovered in damaged condition, will be further analysed at the manufacturer’s facility in the USA.

Investigators noted that the cause of the accident remains under review. Pathological examinations, DNA testing for passenger identification and collaboration with the National Police Service and international stakeholders are ongoing.

According to operator records, the 39-year-old pilot, employed in July 2025, held an Airline Transport Pilot License with instrument rating valid until June 2026. He had completed multiple trainings, including Aviation Security and Safety Management Awareness.