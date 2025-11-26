Security beefed up at Magarini tallying center ahead of by-election

Presiding officers receive Magarini by-election materials at Mapimo Vocational Training Centre tallying centre, Kilifi County, on November 26, 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

At least 50 police officers will secure Magarini Constituency at Mapimo Primary School in Kilifi County during Thursday’s by-election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Joseph Mwafondo said they will not permit unauthorised people near the centre.

"We also have plainclothes police officers to ensure that the exercise is as peaceful as possible. Anyone who thinks of starting violence should think twice," he said.

The returning officer said a rapid response unit will be stationed near the centre, adding that additional police officers have been deployed from Mombasa and Nairobi.

"In the 193 polling stations, we will have two police officers in each station. We have had a meeting with the national police service and the county security team.

"We have also received ballot papers," he said. Mwafondo warned presiding officers who are allegedly colluding with politicians to manipulate the vote outcome in their favour.

He said some presiding officers are being investigated for communicating with politicians and some of the candidates.

"We are aware that some of you are colluding with politicians. I’m warning you, we have people on our radar, and we are monitoring you very closely. We have explained to you the rules of the election, and we hope you know your mandate," he said.

Mwafondo has also said that strict penalties will be imposed on anyone found taking photos of ballot papers after voting.

In addition, he said that some politicians are luring voters to take photos of their votes in exchange for tokens of appreciation.

He stated that such actions are unacceptable and assigned security agencies to handle any offences decisively.

“We have instructed presiding officers to make sure that no one enters the voting booth with a phone or takes photos of their voting outcome, as this is a punishable offence,” he said.

Eight candidates will contest for the seat after John Masha of the Kenya Social Congress Party stepped down on Tuesday in favour of Kombe.

Contenders include Harrison Kombe (ODM), Stanley Kenga (DCP), Furaha Chengo, alias Kalama Wehu of the Democratic National Alliance, and Karisa Chadi (Roots Party).

Emmanuel Kalama of the Alliance Party, Sarah Gakahu of Kenya Moja, Jacob Themo (Federal Party of Kenya), Samuel Nzai (Wiper Democratic Party) and Amos Katana (Independent).

The Supreme Court declared the seat vacant after nullifying the election of Harrison Kombe as area Member of Parliament, citing ballot stuffing and altering election results.

Kenga, who contested the seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in 2022, filed the petition seeking the nullification of Kombe (ODM).

ODM’s Kombe defeated Kenga of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party by only 21 votes, after he got 11,946 votes against Kenga’s 11,925.