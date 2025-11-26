16 Days of Activism: Murder trial for 17-year-old resumes today

Farida Kadzo, a 17-year-old and form 2 student was murdered on June 6, 2025 by her alleged boyfriend. [Courtesy, IJM]

A case in which Farida Kadzo Changawa, a 17-year-old, was murdered by her alleged lover resumes in court today after a Pre-trial kicked off on Monday.

The late Kadzo, a form 2 student, was a young survivor of sexual violence, who was fatally attacked on the evening of June 6, 2025, in Madina, Kijipwa, Kilifi County.

According to police reports, Kadzo was stabbed in the neck, hands and arm by her alleged lover, who used to work as a wine tapper for her mother at the time of the incident.

The deceased, who had previously survived a defilement case and was receiving support through the International Justice Mission (IJM) Kenya, justice system, was reportedly stabbed after declining to accompany the said boyfriend to a family event.

She succumbed to her injuries shortly after returning home.

The alleged boyfriend is facing murder charges.

Appearing before Lady Justice Wendy Muchemi at the Mombasa Law Courts, Rose Umazi, who is Kadzo’s aunt, and Kinani/Makomboani assistant chief Henry Randu narrated the events leading to her murder.

The case comes up when the country joins the world in marking the 16 Days of Activism, with this year’s theme calling for an end to digital rights violations against women and girls.

Rose Umazi told the court that the deceased suffered several injuries on her body, including her neck.

According to her, Kadzo’s neck was slit from one side to the other, and she had several bruises on her shoulders.

While identifying the knife used in the crime, Umazi told the court that the prime suspect, Lewis Kazung, used the same knife to tap wine for Kadzo's mother. Lewis Kazungu is the prime suspect im the murder of Farida Kadzo. [Robert Menza, Standard]

She told the court that on the fateful day, Kadzo and Kazungu met at their home and had a discussion before she returned for dinner.

After some minutes, the two left: Kazungu headed to his place, while Kadzo went to collect a phone she had left for charging.

“A few minutes later, I heard Kadzo wailing and suddenly stopped. We then saw her fall on the ground with her body soaked in blood,” she said.

Area chief Mr Henry Randu in his account, said he received a call at 3am the following day from one Mr Safari Karisa Mitingi, who is the cousin of the suspect.

Randu told the court that Mr Mitingi asked for advice because his cousin had killed his wife after a disagreement.

The witness said Mitingi confessed that after the suspect committed the crime, he had gone missing but left a note advising him to report the matter to the police.

Later in the day, the suspect was spotted in their Makomboani farm as he tried to commit suicide but was saved before Mitingi arrived and took him to Kijipwa police station, where he was booked.

Lady Justice Muchemi adjourned the case to today and tomorrow, when the third prosecution witness will testify.

The International Justice Mission, in an earlier statement, said Kadzo’s killing was not a love triangle but about “power, control and system, failure to protect survivors of violence.”

“Her death is a painful reminder of the persistent and deadly threat of violence against women and children in Kenya, particularly in vulnerable communities," IJM said.

In a statement to newsrooms, IJM described the killing as part of broader concerns around Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) in the country.

According to IJM, her death occurred shortly after she returned home on the day of the attack.

The matter was reported to police, and with the murder trial underway, IJM said the proceedings should be conducted with diligence and a survivor-centred approach.

As the case progresses in court, IJM called for full accountability, urging investigators and prosecutors to handle the matter with seriousness, noting that justice in this case may help strengthen trust among survivors.

“IJM Kenya calls on the criminal justice system to act swiftly and diligently in investigating and prosecuting this case,” the organisation said.

IJM further called on the media to exercise responsibility and sensitivity when reporting cases involving femicide and violence against women and children. It further urged communities to support survivors and advocate for systemic change.