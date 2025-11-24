Alarm over rise in diabetes cases in Taita Taveta

Members of the public get free diabetes screening during an exercise organized by Kijabe Mission Hospital in Kihoto grounds in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Taita Taveta County health authorities have raised concern over rising cases of diabetes, warning the trend has strained health sector services in the county.

Last week, health officials said that more than half of the patients admitted to Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi are diabetic, reflecting a worsening health crisis.

“Here in Moi Hospital, almost 60 per cent of the patients are dealing with complications of diabetes,” said Dr Christine Mutiso, a doctor at the hospital.

She partly attributed the situation to the stigma surrounding diabetes, which discourages many from seeking proper medical care and knowledge about the disease.

Health workers said some patients had been skipping clinic appointments and check-ups and resorting to traditional remedies that often worsen their condition.

“There is stigma, and many of the patients diagnosed tend to stop attending clinics and turn to herbal remedies, leading to more severe complications,” explained Dr Mutiso.

She explained that diabetes weakens the body’s immunity, making patients vulnerable to various secondary health problems. “Unmanaged diabetes can lead to nerve damage, loss of eyesight, memory complications, and even stroke,” she said.

Nutritionists at the hospital also highlighted knowledge gaps among patients regarding proper diet. Many diabetic people do not know the types or quantities of food they should consume to manage their condition.

Dr Joel Mwakisha, a nutritionist at the hospital, said the biggest challenge they have with diabetics is lack of information and knowledge.

“They need to know what amounts to eat, what type of food, when to eat, and how to cook that food to manage the sugar levels in their bodies,” said the nutritionist.

The health experts noted that the situation is worsened by an acute shortage of nutritionists in the county, especially in remote areas such as Kajire, Kishushe, Bungule, and Jipe, leaving thousands without essential dietary guidance.

Health officials also expressed concern over lack of proper record-keeping for non-communicable diseases, which makes it difficult to track diabetes patients and monitor their progress.

“We have a major challenge in tracking our patients due to a lack of proper record-keeping equipment. You may find one patient registered as new in several hospitals, making a follow-up very difficult,” noted Albunus Kioko, the county’s epidemiologist.