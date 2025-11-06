Calm restored as leaders, elders seek solution to Taita Taveta-Kajiado clashes

Taita-Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime. [Robert Menza, Standard]

National Government Administrative officers (NGAOs) officials and elected leaders from Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties are engaging with elders from both sides in a bid to restore calm in the Njukini/Elerai area.

This followed the recent land clashes that left one farmer dead, dozens of other critically injured, property of unknown value destroyed and over 1000 displaced last week.

Even as the displaced squatters claimed that there is no solution that has been found at the volatile border, senior NGAO officials and elected leaders said they are negotiating with elders from both sides to help find a lasting solution to the perennial land issue that turned chaotic last week.

The farmer was killed at Njukini/Elerai area at the border forcing the government to deploy a multi-agency security team to quell the renewed clashes between Kambas and Maasai communities.

Yesterday, County Commissioner Josephine Onunga confirmed that they are holding peaceful public rallies and engaging elders from both sides to find an amicable solution to the land problems in the affected area.

The Commissioner said calm has now been restored in the affected area and more public engagements will be held for different communities living in the area to co-exist. Onunga said the squatters have been squatting on the land belonging to Rombo Group Ranch in Kajiado County that has a title deed.

Interestingly, the vast Ranch that traverses both Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties has been an epicenter of conflict between the Kambas, Taitas, Tavetas and Maasai’s for long.

Onunga noted some squatters have been subdividing and selling private land they have illegally been occupying. “Negotiations are still going on between the squatters and land owner to find an amicable solution to the problem.

The management of the ranch can decide to sell the disputed land to the squatters or not,” the administrator told The Standard yesterday.

Onunga disclosed that leaders from the two sides will soon meet for a consultative meeting to find a solution.

But George Mutuku, a human rights activist in the area noted the boundary dispute between the two counties remains a major problem.

“The government is yet to resolve the boundary issue that has persisted for far too long. There is a need for the government to define the actual boundary between the two counties in order to find a permanent solution to the problem for peace to prevail in the region,” he said.

Mutuku revealed that squatters have started rebuilding their houses with the help of Taveta MP John Bwire and his Kajiado South counterpart Parashina Sakimba.

“Efforts to rebuild the houses for the squatters is a short term measure. The only solution is to define the boundary between the two counties that has remained unresolved for years precipitating the land clashes,” stated the human rights activist.

Governor Andrew Mwadime who visited the area last week with his Kajiado counterpart Joseph Ole Lenku said the emerging clashes are related to land use.

He said he has been in continuous communication with the county security team to intensify security surveillance and maintain a strong presence in the area to deter any further escalation of violence.

“For those who have lost their loved ones, I stand in solidarity with all those whose homes have been destroyed and who have been displaced as a result of the clashes. As your governor I share in your pain, and my administration remains committed to supporting you through this difficult time,” Mwadime said in a statement.

During the clashes a farmer from the Kamba community was attacked and killed and four others critically injured.

A total of over 70 houses were also tourched when the Maa community descended on the disputed area with all manner of crude weapons and burnt down houses belonging to the Kamba.

The Maa community claimed that Kambas had encroached on their land with a title deed, a narrative that the Kambas denied saying they had been living on the disputed area for the last 50 years.

In retaliation, the Kamba community shot six Masalas with arrows and are still nursing injuries in Kajiado county hospitals. Over 1000 people have been displaced and are starving, he said.