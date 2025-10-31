Sh70m marine research training center opened in Malindi

WRTI Director Dr Patrick Omondi. [File, Standard]

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute WRTI has opened the Coastal and Marine Research Training Center in Malindi, Kilifi County, to train marine scientists in the region.

WRTI director Dr Patrick Omondi said the Sh70 million centre will be a hub for science, innovation, and coordination on marine training.

“This initiative directly responds to the skill gaps identified during the recent National Wildlife Census on marine life along our coastline,” he said during the official opening.

The census sought to know the population of dolphins, dugongs, whales, endangered sea turtles turtles and biodiversity hotspots along the coastal region.

Omondi said the census was important amid increased human activities and climate change that are posing a great threat to conservation efforts.

He said data-driven research will help in safeguarding the marine resources.

The Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, said that the country was on the path of establishing a long-term monitoring programme.

She said the programme will be a collaboration between communities, research institutions and international partners to ensure quality data collection is achieved.

“This new facility provides the much-needed platform for scientists, students, and conservation practitioners to study the rich diversity of the coastal and marine ecosystems, including fisheries, coral reefs, mangroves, and marine mammals, among other critical aspects,” she said.

She also challenged the WRTI management to ensure that they provide employment and training opportunities for Malindi residents, especially those in the tourism sector, to help in safeguarding the fragile marine ecosystem.

“We envision this new Centre as a multi-dimensional hub that integrates modern science, advanced training, and community engagement. It will support wildlife forensic science in marine and coastal ecosystems, provide a training ground for researchers, practitioners, and students pursuing coastal and marine studies, and enhance the Institute’s revenue generation capacity,” she added.

The event was also graced by the Malindi MP, who pushed for the centre to be constructed at the Malindi Marine Park, and Governor Gideon Mung’aro.

Amina urged the centre to absorb local experts who will help the scientists achieve their goals as well as create employment opportunities.

“My prayer is that the management will work closely with our people who understand the sea very well despite not stepping into any conservation school, and these are the people instrumental for your success,” she said.

WRTI is a state corporation established under the Wildlife Conservation Act of 2013, and its mandates include undertaking wildlife research and training in Kenya and ensuring that there is reliable scientific information on emerging wildlife conservation and management challenges.