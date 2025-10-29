Dutch national detained for assault in Diani faces deportation

Elwin Ter Horst detained at Diani police station.

Police have arrested and detained a Dutch national identified as Elwin Ter Horst for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at Boma Banda Cottage in Diani, Kwale County.

According to a police report seen by The Standard, officers received a call from the hotel management on Tuesday evening about a guest causing a disturbance.

“It was further established that the suspect, who is a foreigner, had caused damage in the cottage and had locked himself inside his booked room,” the report read.

When officers arrived, they found that the caretaker and a security guard had rescued the girlfriend, identified as 32-year-old Angela Atieno Onduru, who was later taken to Diani Beach Hospital.

Police said Ter Horst initially refused to open the door despite repeated pleas. When he eventually complied, officers searched the room and found a whitish substance believed to be narcotic drugs weighing about three grams.

A video later circulated online showing the foreigner appearing intoxicated and arguing with officers at the station. At one point, he was seen blowing mucus from his nostrils onto a uniformed officer. The officer, however, remained calm and avoided confrontation.

Screengrab of Elwin Ter Horst conduct at police station that sparked outrage.

The footage sparked public outrage, with many netizens calling for action, citing reports that Ter Horst has been involved in similar incidents in Nairobi, Malindi, Watamu, and Mtwapa.

Dutch national Elwin Ter Horst detained in diani for allegedly assaulting Kenyan girlfriend, escorted to airport for deportation



Msambweni OCPD Robinson Lagat said the suspect will face charges of assault, possession of narcotic drugs, malicious property damage, causing disturbance, and being in Kenya illegally.

Authorities have, however, confirmed to The Standard that plans are underway to deport him.