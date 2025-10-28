Death toll in Kwale aircraft crash is 11

The government has revised the death toll from the Kwale aircraft crash to 11.

In a statement to newsrooms, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir confirmed the incident involving a Kenyan-registered commercial aircraft that crashed earlier Tuesday.

“Tragically, all 11 occupants on board the aircraft were found to have suffered fatal injuries. The aircraft was destroyed by the impact and ensuing fire,” Chirchir said.

The aircraft, registration 5Y-CCA, operated by Mombasa Air Safari, had departed Diani Airport at around 8.25 am, en route to Kichwa Tembo in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

It lost contact with the Mombasa International Airport control tower about 10 minutes later, at 8.35 am.

A multi-agency emergency response team was immediately dispatched, and the wreckage was later located in Tsimba Golini Ward, Matuga Sub-County, in Kwale County.

Investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID) have been deployed to the site to conduct a thorough investigation.

Chirchir said the government is committed to strengthening aviation safety oversight.

“We are committed to ensuring a transparent, thorough, and independent investigation, and will implement all necessary measures to uphold the highest standards of air safety in Kenya.”

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) also confirmed the morning crash.

In a later statement, Mombasa Air Safari identified the victims as eight Hungarian tourists, two Germans, and one Kenyan crew member.