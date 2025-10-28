Kilifi residents protest against Mung'aro's 'frequent reshuffles'

A section of Kilifi residents hold protests in Kilifi town to protest the frequent reshuffling of Governor Gideon Mung’aro’s cabinet. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

A section of residents in Kilifi took to the streets to protest against inadequate services and alleged frequent reshuffles within Governor Gideon Mung’aro’s administration.

The protests come at a time the county is grappling with an acute water shortage, soaring pending bills and the frequent reshuffling of the cabinet.

Led by Rehema Said, the residents protested the resignation of Finance County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Yaye Shosi after she was transferred to the Gender docket.

Ms Said claimed that in less than one year, there have been more than three cabinet reshuffles in Governor Mung'aro's administration that have been hurting service delivery.

Thurea Mwihaki, another protestor, said service delivery in the county was at its lowest with piling pending bills, unsettled debts and constant wrangles in the county executive.

Mwahaki said the county leadership has been unstable due to frequent changes in key departments such as Finance.

She cited the water problem where residents have had to undergo months without the precious commodity over unpaid electricity bills by the Kilifi Mariakani Water and Sewerage Company (KIMAWASCO).

The residents are now calling on Governor Mung’aro to streamline his administration and allow his officers to offer services to residents without disruption.

Last week, Mung’aro reshuffled his County Executive Committee (CEC) and Chief Officers in what he said was to improve services and coordination across departments.

Health and Sanitation CECM Peter Mwarogo was appointed to serve as the Acting County Secretary and Head of Public Service.

Finance and Economic Planning CEC Yaye Shosi was moved to the Department of Gender, Sports, Youth, Social Services, Special Programmes, and Disaster Management.

Ms Ruth Masha was transferred from the Gender docket to the Roads Department, while Philip Kitsao has been appointed to act as CEC Finance.

Raymond Ngala (Trade and Tourism), Clara Chonga (Public Service Administration), Felkin Kaingu (Education), Dr Patteson Chula (Agriculture), Omar Said (Water), and Jane Kamto (Lands) have all retained their respective positions.

The County Attorney, Henry Kazungu Luganje, also retained his post.

The reshuffling has also affected the position of chief officers who have been reassigned to new departments to ensure optimal performance and responsiveness to county needs.

Among Chief Officers, Samuel Mkutano moves from Resource Mobilisation to Devolution and Civic Education. Christine Mwaka, previously overseeing Blue Economy and Livestock, will now serve as Chief Officer for Public Works.

George Mwangiri has been reassigned to Resource Mobilisation, Winnie Luwali moves from Devolution to ICT, and Agnetta Karembo transitions from ICT to Livestock. Lawrence Bokoro, formerly Chief Officer for Public Works, has been reassigned to Water.

Lerine Kitema, Zamzam Abdulrahman, Herbert Tawa, Dr David Mulewa, Hezekiah Mwarua, and Teddy Yawa all retain their respective positions.

The county secretary has been tasked to ensure a smooth handover by those affected. Those not affected by the changes will continue in their current departments.

In his statement, the governor announced that the Department of Finance, Economic Planning, and Resource Mobilisation will now be renamed the Department of Finance, Economic Planning, Resource Mobilisation, and the Executive Office of the Governor.

Similarly, the Department of Gender, Youth, Sports, and Social Services will now include Special Programmes and Disaster Management in its title.

The governor also directed the Chief Officer for Lands and Physical Planning to disband and reconstitute the Development Control Sub-Unit, with Franko Tai replacing Raymond Nzai as Principal Development Control Officer.

Additionally, Governor Mung’aro nominated Johnson Jeffa for appointment as Chief Officer for Energy and Geoffrey Mwango as Chief Officer for Blue Economy. Their names will be forwarded to the County Assembly for vetting and approval.

According to the governor, the reshuffle is meant “to enhance efficiency and ensure optimal performance across all sectors of the Kilifi County Government.”