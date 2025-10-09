IEBC clears six candidates for Magarini by-election

Democracy for Citizens party (DCP)Stanley Kenga during the clearing of candidates by IEBC for the Magarini by-election. [Marion Kithi, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) has cleared six candidates to face off in Magarini by-election in Kilifi County on November 27.

They are Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Stanley Kenga, Furaha Chengo, alias Kalama Wehu (Democratic National Alliance), John Sulubu (Kenya Social Congress Party), Karisa Chadi (Roots Party), Emmanuel Kalama (The We Alliance Party) and Samuel Nzai (Independent).

Magarini sub-county returning officer Joseph Mwafondo said the Magarini parliamentary seat has attracted ten candidates.

"Today, we have cleared six candidates, and we are expecting to finish clearing the other four. So far we have not experienced any glitche, and we hope to finish it tomorrow," he said.

Other candidates yet to be cleared by the IEBC are the incumbent Harrison Kombe (ODM), Moses Katana, Jacob Thethe and Sarah Gakahu.

Speaking after his clearance, DCP's Kenga dismissed allegations that he was being used by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to settle political scores.

Kenga, who vied on UDA ticket in 2022, defected after a decision was reached for the broad-based government to support one ODM candidate in the by-elections.

"We are not in politics to do business but to serve the locals. I believe we all have the right to vie for elections. I have decided to vie for the elections," he said.

In 2022, Kenga narrowly lost to the eventual winner, ODM candidate Kombe, by only 21 votes! He garnered 11,925 against Kombe’s 11,946.

Democratic National Alliance member Furaha Chengo, alias Kalama Wehu, who recently moved out of the DCP party, accused the party officials of tribalism.

"Where I was there was tribalism, but I don't want to indulge in that. I left because of tribalism. Magarini has many tribes, and as leaders, we cannot lead along tribal lines, so that's why I left that house. Our issues can be discussed not by people from other areas but by ourselves here. We will respect them as leaders but do our own things," he said.

Kalama, on the other hand, also expressed optimism about winning the seat with a landslide, adding that it's not the first time to be subjected to a similar situation.

"My main agenda is to eradicate poverty, uplift education levels, and create employment," he said.

Hamadi Chadi, from the root party, has asked his opponents to conduct peaceful campaigns.

Kilifi ODM leaders, led by Governor Gideon Mung'aro, have been seen in various events backing Kombe to recapture the seat.

They have been urging the residents to re-elect Kombe, insisting he is the best candidate.

National Assembly Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya has criticised DCP candidate Kenga for undermining the broad-based spirit.

He has asked him to consider moving out of the race to give way for the ODM candidate Harrison Kombe.