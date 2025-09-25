Governor Mwadime sacks six of his seven advisors

Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime. [File, Standard]

Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime has sacked six of his seven advisors amid concerns over a ballooning wage bill.

He retained William 'Bill' Lay, the investment and blue economy advisor.

In one of the termination letters seen by The Standard on Wednesday, the governor said he has revoked the appointment of one of his advisors with immediate effect over fake academic papers.

The governor disclosed that his former advisor will not be eligible for terminal benefits given the circumstances surrounding his academic qualifications.

It also followed a report that the assembly adopted by the house on April 2, which raised concerns over the academic qualification of the former advisor.

“I am writing to inform you that, following the adoption of the report by the assembly on April 2, this year, your appointment as the governor’s political advisor is hereby terminated, effective immediately.

The report highlighted some concerns about your academic qualifications. It states that you did not merit the minimum requirements for the position,” said the termination letter.

Additionally, the report indicates that the University of Nairobi confirmed that the degree you presented is not valid, said Mr Mwadime.

In his letter, the governor said the county assembly has the legal mandate to oversee the executive. “And as such, I am required to comply with their resolution. I wish to emphasise that this decision is based on a legal and procedural necessity, and it is in no way a reflection of your hard work or commitment.

I genuinely appreciate the effort and energy you brought to your role, and I truly wish circumstances had been different,” stated the sacking letter.

“Under normal circumstances, we would have facilitated the payment of one month’s salary in lieu of notice along with other terminal benefits. However, given the circumstances surrounding your academic qualifications, we are unable to proceed with these payments,” added Mwadime’s letter.

The letter signed by the governor said in part: “Please know that I hold you in high regard, and I wish you nothing but the best in your future endeavours.”

County Secretary Friday Mwafuga could not respond, as he was held up in a daylong meeting. “I am in a meeting. I will call you back once I am done,” said the County Secretary in a text message to The Standard yesterday.

At the same time, the EACC had earlier issued an advisory warning to the county bosses against exceeding the establishment limit of the number of advisors.

The EACC and the assembly declared positions of advisor on Water, Hygiene, Sanitation and Health, Cohesion, Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution, and Lands and Governance illegal.

Other are Blue Economy and Investment, Women, Gender and Social Services, and Chief of Protocol, which the governor created recently.