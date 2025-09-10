×
Three suspended Taita Taveta MCAs reinstated

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Sep. 10, 2025

Three of the four members of the Taita Taveta county assembly who were suspended for allegedly breaching the house privileges and immunity have been reinstated.

Former Deputy Speaker Chrispus Tondoo (Bomani), Azhar Din (Kaloleni) and Halifa Taraya (Mboghnyi) were reinstated after they offered a public apology to the house.

Rong’e MCA Dorcus Mlughu, the only UDA-elected member in the assembly, was not reinstated, as she has not publicly apologised as directed by the house.

Tondoo and Mlughu were suspended two months ago and each fined Sh100,000 for alleged misconduct. Taraya and Din were only suspended for eight sittings.

The four have been calling for investigations into what they termed massive graft, frequent trips and skewed appointments and promotions in the county government.

The four perceived rebels want both the executive and the Assembly investigated over alleged malpractices, saying they had affected delivery of services in the county.

Tondoo claimed Governor Andrew Mwadime cannot perform his mandate for fear of impeachment by a section of MCAs who have held him hostage.

Mlughu also said the house has abandoned its oversight and legislative roles and was instead pursuing selfish and vested interests.

The County Assembly Clerk Gadiel Maghanga and house leadership denied the claims. All four rebel MCAs were removed from the Budget and Public Accounts Committee.

The house also resolved that all four must apologise publicly for allegedly breaching the house rules and putting the whole house in disrepute.

Meanwhile, the four MCAs were also stripped of the house privileges, like committee sitting allowances and local and foreign trips.

The assembly resolution to declare the Rong’e and Mboghonyi wards’ seats vacant was stopped by the Voi High Court.

Tondoo and Taraya Din have confirmed that they were reinstated after making a public apology.

Kenya Kwanza leadership, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi, intervened to have them reinstated.

