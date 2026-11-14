Health PS Muthoni urges church to join State in fight against drug abuse

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Public Health PS Mary Muthoni said most Kenyans have lost jobs due to addiction, a situation that can be saved before more youths start engaging in drug and substance use. [Courtesy, X]

The church has been challenged to join the government in the ongoing fight against drug and substance abuse.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni on Saturday said the church plays a critical role in changing the lives of its people, and thus it should embrace educating Kenyans on the dangers of illicit alcohol and the destruction it carries for families.

She said most Kenyans have lost jobs due to addiction, a situation that can be saved before more youths start engaging in drug and substance use.

“The Church remains a great anchor for truth, moral guidance and responsible citizenship, making it a strategic partner in civic education and national development,” she said, noting, “It is equally an important partner in advancing Universal Health Coverage through mission hospitals, community outreach and advocacy for preventive healthcare.”

The PS said that, as a result, the church must come forth and boldly speak about the menace of alcoholism and drug abuse that has left many families in ruins.

“All stakeholders should come on board in the fight before we lose a whole generation to drugs,” she said.

She spoke at Kabare Theological College in Kabare Ward, Gichugu Constituency, during the 34th graduation ceremony, where 85 students graduated.

The PS urged church leaders to use their pulpits to educate congregations on government health programmes and encourage young people to avoid and distance themselves from substance abuse.

“Nobody should be sick at home because of lack of money; the church remained an important partner in sharing health information with communities,” she said.

She also urged church leaders to remain non-partisan while educating their congregations on government programmes, including the NYOTA programme and available healthcare services.

She warned traders against importing and distributing illegal tobacco products and drugs disguised as ordinary sweets, biscuits and cookies, saying the government would intensify inspections and enforcement.

Muthoni encouraged Kenyans to seek medical attention from qualified health professionals instead of buying drugs without proper medical advice.

She urged communities to prepare for the rainy season by clearing bushes, repairing leaking roofs and maintaining clean surroundings to prevent malaria, cholera and diarrhoea diseases.

While echoing her sentiments, ACK Bishop of the Diocese of Mbeere Rv Moses Masamba said the church is committed to working with the government and other stakeholders to address drug and substance abuse, especially in the Mt Kenya region.

He said it is a growing challenge, whose roots need to be uprooted before they become firmer and spread.

Masamba said the church is using youth rallies, counselling sessions and community engagements to educate young people on the dangers of substance abuse.

“We are holding advocacy and trying to educate our youths using different forums and groups so that we make them understand the challenges and dangers drugs pose to an individual,” he said.

He added that churches were encouraging parents to spend more time with their children and provide guidance, noting that family involvement was important in protecting young people from harmful influences.

“We have noted that parents are absent from their children’s development; they are busy looking and trying to give them a better life and future and forgetting the key role,” he said.

According to him, the church alone cannot change morals without active involvement of parents.