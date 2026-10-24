Ruto allies in new bid to market state projects in Mt Kenya

Audio By Vocalize

When President William Ruto launched the construction of Mau Mau roads. [PCS]

Keen to change the political fortunes of President William Ruto in Mt Kenya after several months of uncertainty, senior public servants have embarked on an ambitious plan in Murang’a to popularise government development programmes ahead of the next year's general election.

Led by Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome and nominated MP Sabina Chege, the officials met chiefs, community health volunteers, nyumba kumi elders, and village opinion leaders, and showcased national government-funded projects and their accrued benefits to the residents.

Wahome, who is eyeing the Murang’a gubernatorial position, said the residents should not be confused by the political rhetoric fronted by the opposition that the Kenya Kwanza government has not delivered.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki commissioned the construction of Nithi Bridge. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

“To prove Central Kenya has benefitted from Ruto's government, Kenol- Marua dual carriage is a testimony that work has been done,” said the CS as she defended the Affordable Housing Programme, modern markets and students' hostels.

Chege said the purpose of the meeting was to get feedback from the community leaders, ending the prolonged political rhetoric propagated by the opposition brigade.

She said in the village meetings, the leaders should ask their MPs to state how they have utilised the Sh1 billion received from the NG CDF to facilitate the development programmes since they assumed office.

“All is geared towards educating the community from voting with emotions, as it happened in 2022, and giving credit where it is due following the work done,” said Ms Chege.

Also present was Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi.