Peter Kimani was shot in the chest, autopsy reveals

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The bullet caused extensive injuries to vital blood vessels and the lungs, resulting in massive internal and external bleeding. [Courtesy, Meta]

The late 23-year-old Peter Kimani Gitau, allegedly shot by a police officer near the Del Monte fence in Murang’a County on Saturday, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, an autopsy has revealed.

Forensic pathologist Dr Bernard Midia, who conducted the post-mortem examination on Thursday evening, said the bullet caused extensive injuries to vital blood vessels and the lungs, resulting in massive internal and external bleeding.

“The cause of death was a single penetrating gunshot wound to the chest, with vascular and lung injuries leading to massive haemorrhage,” Dr Midia said.

He said the bullet entered through the upper part of the chest and travelled through the body before lodging near the back of the chest around the shoulder blade.

Dr Midia said a bullet fragment was recovered during the examination and handed over to investigators, alongside other samples and exhibits collected to assist with investigations into the shooting.

Kimani's mother, Margaret Wambui, said she was still struggling to come to terms with the death of her son, recalling their final moments together before he left home.

She said the two shared a meal of rice at around 9pm on Saturday. Wambui said she became concerned when her son asked her to share the same plate, and when she asked him why, he assured her that he was not planning to go anywhere.

However, Kimani later left home.

At around 3am, one of her daughters received a call from a neighbour informing the family that Kimani had been shot. They were informed that he had been taken to a private hospital in Kenol town.

Wambui said she later overheard family members speaking in whispers about her son's death. Although they tried to keep the news from her, she said she eventually learnt that he had succumbed to the gunshot wound and broke down in tears.

Esther Njeri, a cousin of the deceased, said the family had accepted the outcome of the autopsy after a bullet fragment was recovered from Kimani's body and would now proceed with burial arrangements.

Earlier, the family had alleged that on the day of the shooting, four police officers accompanied by medical personnel attempted to interfere with the body by trying to remove what they believed to be a bullet lodged near the entry wound on his chest. The allegations have not been independently verified.

Kimani is expected to be buried on Tuesday next week at Makenji in Murang’a County.

Stacy Akinyi of Vocal Africa condemned the circumstances surrounding the young man's death, saying the killing added to the number of deaths that have been reported around the Del Monte area.

She called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to move swiftly with investigations and identify the officer responsible for the shooting.

“The recovery of the bullet and other exhibits should assist investigators in establishing the firearm that was used and, ultimately, identifying the officer who pulled the trigger,” Akinyi said.

The family and human rights activists are demanding a speedy and independent investigation into the circumstances that led to Kimani's death.