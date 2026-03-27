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Thika City? Senate to hold public hearings on bid

By Gitau Wanyoike | Mar. 27, 2026
Welcome sign to Thika Town. [File, Standard]

The final stretch of Thika’s long-anticipated journey to becoming a fully-fledged industrial smart city begins in a fortnight as the Senate holds public hearings to gather residents’ views on the proposed elevation of the municipality to city status.

The Senate Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations will sit at the Mount Kenya University Graduation Pavilion in Thika on April 8, 2026, in what many stakeholders describe as a defining moment for one of Kenya’s most historic industrial towns.

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Thika Thika City Thika City Status Mt Kenya City
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