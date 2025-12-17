Governor Badilisha unveils Sh25 million dispensary for Ol Kalou residents

Governor Badilisha said that the move is meant to reduce travel distance by the residents in seeking medication. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Residents of Munyeki village in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County are set to benefit from a Sh25 million dispensary officially opened by Governor Kiarie Badilisha.

The cost includes the purchase of the land and a playground to help the youths engage in sports, in a move aimed at curbing drug abuse and alcoholism.

This brings to 92 health facilities constructed by the county government in the last three years.

Governor Badilisha said that the move is meant to reduce travel distance by the residents in seeking medication.

According to him, this is one of his manifestos to open health facilities in every one of the 25 wards.

"This is a dream come true for the people of Munyeki village. As promised we will have health centers and dispensaries in each of our wards," he noted.

He regretted that residents have been traveling to JM Kariuki hospital, Nyahururu hospital and Engineer hospital to seek medication which are kilometers away.

"This will now be a thing of the past. The residents will be walking close to their doorsteps to seek medication. This is our promise to residents which we have fulfilled," noted Badilisha.

He noted that all the facilities had been equipped with enough drugs as well as staff.

"That is why we have been ranked number two in terms of development expenditure. We are doing this to make sure that our people get better services in terms of health," he said.

Residents commended the move saying that they will not be traveling few kilometres to seek medication.

"This has always been our wish. We will now be traveling a few kilometres to seek medication," said John Kimani.