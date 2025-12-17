×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governor Badilisha unveils Sh25 million dispensary for Ol Kalou residents

By James Munyeki | Dec. 17, 2025

 

Governor Badilisha said that the move is meant to reduce travel distance by the residents in seeking medication. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Residents of Munyeki village in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County are set to benefit from a Sh25 million dispensary officially opened by Governor Kiarie Badilisha.

The cost includes the purchase of the land and a playground to help the youths engage in sports, in a move aimed at curbing drug abuse and alcoholism.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

This brings to 92 health facilities constructed by the county government in the last three years.

Governor Badilisha said that the move is meant to reduce travel distance by the residents in seeking medication.

According to him, this is one of his manifestos to open health facilities in every one of the 25 wards.

"This is a dream come true for the people of Munyeki village. As promised we will have health centers and dispensaries in each of our wards," he noted.

He regretted that residents have been traveling to JM Kariuki hospital, Nyahururu hospital and Engineer hospital to seek medication which are kilometers away.

"This will now be a thing of the past. The residents will be walking close to their doorsteps to seek medication. This is our promise to residents which we have fulfilled," noted Badilisha.

He noted that all the facilities had been equipped with enough drugs as well as staff.

"That is why we have been ranked number two in terms of development expenditure. We are doing this to make sure that our people get better services in terms of health," he said.

Residents commended the move saying that they will not be traveling few kilometres to seek medication.

"This has always been our wish. We will now be traveling a few kilometres to seek medication," said John Kimani.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nyandarua County Seed Harmonization Munyeki Dispensary Nyandarua Health Systems
.

Latest Stories

Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Equip women with guns, shift GBV discourse from begging to offending
Opinion
By Kingwa Kamencu
4 hrs ago
Counties splash Sh1.5b on travel in three months, report reveals
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
Fresh clues after CCTV, autopsy reveal deadly crash killed Jirongo
National
By Standard Team
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
By Macharia Kamau and Esther Nyambura 4 hrs ago
Trump tightens US entry ban on 12 African states
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Senior School placements begin Friday amid transition concerns
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
By Harold Odhiambo and Anne Atieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto bid to win Raila's turf still on amid jitters
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Justice Ibrahim bows out just days shy of his retirement at apex court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved