×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Farmers demand answers after gang steals 15 bags of coffee

By Boniface Gikandi | Dec. 15, 2025
A farmer affiliated with Gacatha Coffee Factory in Tetu, Nyeri county, sorts out berries. [File, Standard]

Farmers are reeling in shock after a gang broke into Marimira coffee factory in Kangema and stole 15 bags of coffee.

It has emerged that factory guards during the change of shift at around 6 am on Sunday, failed to do a handover as it has been the tradition.  

The return of coffee theft has sent shivers down the spines of farmers, following the impressive prices at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Screams rent the air after farmers discovered that bags of coffee awaiting to be taken to the market through Iyego Cooperative Society had been stolen.

The theft was discovered after one of the factory workers found a coffee drying room open.

The farmers have demanded to review the CCTV footage to establish how the criminals gained entry into the factory.

The farmers led by Charity Wanjiku questioned the whereabouts of the police and the factory guards during the incident, and why there was no handover report.

“ We need total accountability on why there was no official handing over of the shifts, as it has been the norm when there is coffee in the store,” said Ms Wanjiku.

Nelson Mwangi, a factory official, pleaded with the farmers to continue harvesting their coffee and allow investigations into the matter.

 “The matter is under investigation and the report will be submitted to the farmers,” said Mwangi.

Iyego Coffee Cooperative Society Chairman Njuguna Karatu said they will review the security camera to identify the culprits.

“We have launched intensive investigations to ensure the culprits are brought to book,” said Njuguna. 

Last week, the farmers alleged that there was another attempt to steal coffee, which was foiled.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Coffee Theft Marimira Coffee Factory Nairobi Coffee Exchange Iyego Coffee Cooperative Society
.

Latest Stories

Omtatah's plea for larger bench in electoral cases gets IEBC nod
Omtatah's plea for larger bench in electoral cases gets IEBC nod
National
By Phares Mutembei
3 hrs ago
Five Wasini Island hotels face eviction after family wins Sh2.5bn land case
Coast
By Patrick Beja
3 hrs ago
How Absa aims to cut over-reliance on Kenya as it eyes diversification
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Suspects name recruiters behind KenyaRussia trafficking ring
By Vincent Achuka 3 hrs ago
Suspects name recruiters behind KenyaRussia trafficking ring
How the new senior school placement will work
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
How the new senior school placement will work
CCTV evidence could uncover final hours of Albert Ojwang
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
CCTV evidence could uncover final hours of Albert Ojwang
How agents duped, stole Sh1.5m pay of Kenyan forced to fight for Russia
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 3 hrs ago
How agents duped, stole Sh1.5m pay of Kenyan forced to fight for Russia
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved