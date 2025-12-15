Farmers demand answers after gang steals 15 bags of coffee

A farmer affiliated with Gacatha Coffee Factory in Tetu, Nyeri county, sorts out berries. [File, Standard]

Farmers are reeling in shock after a gang broke into Marimira coffee factory in Kangema and stole 15 bags of coffee.

It has emerged that factory guards during the change of shift at around 6 am on Sunday, failed to do a handover as it has been the tradition.

The return of coffee theft has sent shivers down the spines of farmers, following the impressive prices at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

Screams rent the air after farmers discovered that bags of coffee awaiting to be taken to the market through Iyego Cooperative Society had been stolen.

The theft was discovered after one of the factory workers found a coffee drying room open.

The farmers have demanded to review the CCTV footage to establish how the criminals gained entry into the factory.

The farmers led by Charity Wanjiku questioned the whereabouts of the police and the factory guards during the incident, and why there was no handover report.

“ We need total accountability on why there was no official handing over of the shifts, as it has been the norm when there is coffee in the store,” said Ms Wanjiku.

Nelson Mwangi, a factory official, pleaded with the farmers to continue harvesting their coffee and allow investigations into the matter.

“The matter is under investigation and the report will be submitted to the farmers,” said Mwangi.

Iyego Coffee Cooperative Society Chairman Njuguna Karatu said they will review the security camera to identify the culprits.

“We have launched intensive investigations to ensure the culprits are brought to book,” said Njuguna.

Last week, the farmers alleged that there was another attempt to steal coffee, which was foiled.