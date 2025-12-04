Governor Badilisha and Kihika stake claim as true home of Deaflympic champion Ian Kahinga

World summer deaflympics Toyko marathon gold medalist Ian Kahinga Wambui) (left) from Mairo village in Nyandarua is awarded a cow by

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha in Ol Kalou town.[James Munyeki,Standard]

Nyandarua County has set aside Sh900,000 to support people living with disabilities (PWDs), aiming to enhance their business opportunities and participation in sporting activities.

Governor Kiarie Badilisha announced the funding during a colourful reception for Summer Deaflympic double gold medalist Ian Kahinga Wambui at the County headquarters in Ol Kalou town.

The athlete received a red carpet welcome and was gifted a cow by the governor.

The ceremony also served to affirm Ian’s roots in Nyandarua, amid competing claims from Nakuru and Laikipia counties.

After winning the 5,000 metres gold in a record 13 minutes and 52.83 seconds—his second medal after winning the 10,000 metres gold at the Deaflympics in Tokyo last month—

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika had claimed Ian hailed from Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County.

“This is our true son who hails from Mairo Inya. To honour him, we have set aside these funds to support people living with disabilities,” clarified Governor Badilisha.

Laikipia County Secretary Wahome Koinange had also asserted that Ian lives and trains in Nyahururu, Laikipia County. Nyandarua MCA Milka Wanjiru Kiriita Ward quickly countered on social media, stating that Ian “has his roots in Githunguchu village in Kiriita Ward and runs a taxi in Mairo Inya town.”

During the reception, Wanjiru, together with members of the Mairo Inya Taxi Association, accompanied the athlete to be officially received by Governor Badilisha.

Ian Wambui Kahinga is a Kenyan distance runner based in Nyahururu and was born in 2001.

He recently won the gold medal in the men’s 10,000 metres, clocking 29:19.56 — marking Kenya's first gold at the 2025 Deaflympics.

He followed that up with a stunning win in the 5,000 metres, finishing in 13:52.83, which shattered both the previous Deaflympics record and the world record for deaf athletes (previous mark was 14:02.90, set in 2013).

That win helped produce a Kenyan clean sweep of the men’s 5,000 m podium — a major show of strength for Kenya in the Deaflympics.

With these victories, Wambui has emerged as the new leading long‑distance deaf athlete for Kenya, effectively becoming the heir to previous champions.

His performance helped lift Kenya’s overall medal tally at the 2025 Games and reaffirmed the country’s dominance in distance running — now extended also to deaf athletics.