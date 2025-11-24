Missing Embu University student found dead in Kirinyaga farm

The body of the Embu University student reported missing a week ago was found on Saturday in Ngirimabu village, within Kirinyaga East sub-County.

Jackline Ruguru’s decomposing body was discovered on a farm on Saturday morning.

A resident, Timothy Kariuki, said the body was first noticed by dogs that were persistently hovering around the coffee plantation.

“I was called by my neighbour, who followed his dogs to where the decomposing body of a female reported missing on Sunday was found,” Kariuki said.

Another resident, Grace Ndege, described the state of the body as disturbing, noting that the head appeared disfigured, possibly due to acid burns.

“The head was disfigured, and a hand was also missing,” she said.

A friend of Ruguru’s father, Karembu Njiku, stated that before her disappearance, the deceased had a good relationship with her family and showed no signs of distress.

“Her father told me that they were on good terms. Ruguru was in high spirits; there was no animosity,” he said.

Community members suspect that the killing may have stemmed from a relationship dispute, describing it as a case of ‘love gone sour’.

“If there are any differences in a relationship, please find amicable ways of solving the issue instead of killing,” Kariuki said.

Kirinyaga East sub-County police commander Wachira Mukuha said investigations have begun to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, with residents calling for justice for the young student.