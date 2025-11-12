Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is taken through the Site Model Board During Sagana Affordable housing Site Hand Over.400 units will be built to serve EPZ and the Industrial park.[Courtesy]

The county government of Kirinyaga has announced the allocation of Sh100 million for the expansion of bulk water supply systems to serve 30,000 households in Mwea sub-county.

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru explained that the funding will cover the first phase of the extension of the Kutus-Kimbimbi bulk water main pipeline and feeder lines to deliver clean and safe water to residents of Gathigiriri, Tebere and Thiba wards.

Speaking during her state of the county address at the Kirinyaga County Assembly, Waiguru said that the initiative aims to provide access to reliable, clean water and reduce the prevalence of water-borne diseases caused by the consumption of unsafe water.

“Mwea has been lagging behind other Sub-counties in terms of water coverage for both domestic and irrigation Use. This is why we are investing significant resources to ensure piped water reaches every household,” Waiguru said.

She explained that Nyangati and parts of Gathigiriri and Tebere will benefit from the rehabilitation of Nyamindi intake, while Kangai ward will receive water through the extension of existing lines to areas such as Kombuini, Kangai and Karii.

Residents of Murinduko ward will access clean water once the Mugaro water project is completed.

Waiguru further revealed that the county is currently funding 33 additional water projects involving borehole drilling, intake construction and water fittings to cost Sh 44.8 million.

These efforts, she said, aim to raise the number of residents with access to clean water to 78 per cent.

Through direct investment and community partnerships, the governor said her administration has implemented over 200 water projects across the county since 2017.

“The number of active water projects has grown from 170 in 2017 to 370 currently, extending safe and reliable water to more than 100,000 households,” she said.

Waiguru further noted that household water connections have more than doubled from 67,790 in 2027 to 139,596 in 2025, easing the burden of fetching water from unsafe sources and promoting hygiene.

“This significant increase in household connectivity to clean water has improved health and economic growth through small-scale irrigation, livestock rearing and related enterprises, “she said.

To enhance sustainability, the county has reduced non-revenue water losses from 59 per cent to 47 per cent, with a target of bringing it to below 35 percent next year.

“This has been achieved through the installation of 27 electro-magnetic zonal meters and District metering Area (DMA) systems to monitor water flow and billing, “she explained.

Adding that, "A master meter installed at Muratiri wastewater treatment plant now enables accurate monitoring of water production versus consumption,”

Waiguru emphasised that ongoing reforms at the Kirinyaga County Water and Sanitation Company (KICOWASCO) have improved accountability and operational efficiency, positioning the utility to better serve the county’s growing population.