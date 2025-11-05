Tragedy as Grade 7 pupil drowns in flooded river

Tragedy has struck residents of Ngarachi village in Laikipia West after a Grade Seven pupil drowned in a swollen river.

The victim was attempting to cross the Ng’arachi River in Marmanet Ward when he slipped and was swept away by the strong currents.

The victim, identified as Francis Muchiri, a pupil at Ng’arachi Comprehensive School, was in the company of his friends when the incident occurred.

The river, which serves as the main route to the school, had burst its banks following heavy rains, leaving the surrounding area submerged.

In a heartbreaking account, Joseph Kago, a friend who was with Muchiri during the tragedy, narrated how they were both swept by the raging waters.

“God gave me a chance to come out,” Kago said tearfully.

“I didn’t have the strength to save my friend. I watched helplessly as he was carried away, screaming for help.”

Confirming the incident, Nyahururu Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Matiko said Muchiri’s body was found trapped in nearby bushes and was retrieved by police officers last night.

He urged parents to closely monitor their children and warn them against playing or attempting to cross flooded rivers as rains continue to pound the region.

The tragedy has reignited public outcry over the lack of a bridge at the crossing point.

Residents said the spot has long posed a danger to learners and locals, especially during the rainy season.

During Mazingira Day celebrations on October 10, Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru had raised the same concern, noting the urgent need for a permanent and safe bridge.

He pledged to work with local leaders to ensure its construction.

Residents have now renewed their calls for swift government action to prevent similar incidents, saying school children remain at great risk every time the river floods.

Muchiri’s body has been taken to the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital Mortuary.