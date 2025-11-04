Uncertain future for 2,000 traders as court awards Makongeni Bus Park to Posta

Makongeni Bus Park in Thika, Kiambu County. [KimaniWamatangi/Facebook]

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over more than 2,000 traders and matatu operators at Makongeni Bus Park in Thika, Kiambu County.

This is after the Environment and Land Court Thika ruled that the four-acre parcel where the busy terminus stands belongs to the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK).

The decision ended a seven-year legal tussle between the county and the national postal agency over ownership of the land.

While the verdict may have brought legal clarity, it has stirred deep anxiety among those whose livelihoods depend on the terminus.

The ruling, delivered virtually on October 7 by Justice Jacqueline Mogeni, ordered the Kiambu County Government to immediately cease operations at the site and remit all revenues collected since June 16, 2018, to PCK.

“This park feeds more than 2,000 families. We just want the two institutions to talk and agree so that our jobs are not lost,” pleaded Michael Gichanga Kahoro, chairman of Mataara Sacco, one of the main operators at the terminus.

Constructed during former Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s tenure and later upgraded under Governor Kimani Wamatangi, the modern Makongeni Bus Park has transformed the once-chaotic area into an organised transport hub.

The facility eased congestion on the Thika–Garissa highway and became an economic lifeline for thousands of small traders, drivers, and touts. Wilson Kibe, a tuk-tuk operator, said the park has greatly improved their working environment.

“Before the upgrade, we operated in muddy conditions whenever it rained, and dust would chase customers away during the dry season. Things are better now, but we don’t know what will happen next,” he said.

The ruling deals a major blow to Kiambu County’s revenue base. The Makongeni Bus Park has been a key contributor to the county’s target of raising between Sh7 billion and Sh8 billion annually in own-source revenue to finance its Sh22 billion 2023/2024 budget.

Parking and stage fees from the facility alone have previously generated about Sh279 million far below the county’s estimated potential of Sh1.19 billion.

Nearby, Paul Njomo, who runs a small kiosk, said business had finally picked up after the renovations.

“We had just started to see some progress, more customers, better earnings. If we are evicted, we’ll be back to zero,” he lamented.

Young traders like Easter Nduku and Wilson Muya urged the two institutions to seek a truce. “We are the biggest casualties of this dispute. We just want peace and a way to continue working,” they said.

The dispute dates back to 2018, when then Governor Waititu converted part of the land, previously leased to tenants, into a bus park without Posta’s consent.

PCK challenged the move, arguing that the county had unlawfully developed the land and collected revenue despite a 2018 court order maintaining the status quo.

In his ruling, Justice Mogeni reaffirmed that the property Kiambu/Mun. Block 2/284 legally belongs to PCK and directed the county to remit all fees collected from the park since January 2018.

However, he declined to cite Governor Wamatangi and County Secretary for contempt, saying the evidence presented did not meet the required legal threshold.

“A court order must be obeyed whether a party agrees with its contents or not. Compliance is not optional,” the judge stated.

The county, through its attorney, admitted being aware of the 2018 orders but said discussions had been ongoing to resolve the matter amicably. It cited a joint valuation and beaconing exercise conducted in March 2025 with Posta officials.

Justice Mogeni, however, noted that such talks did not override the existing court orders, as legal dust settles the human cost remains clear.

The park, located about six kilometres from Thika town and serving routes to Nairobi, Machakos, Murang’a, Kitui, Nakuru, and Mombasa, has become a vital artery for daily commuters and local businesses alike.

For now, the traders and operators wait anxiously, hoping that Posta and the county will strike a deal that preserves both justice and livelihoods.