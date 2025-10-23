×
Meru, Tharaka Nithi counties clash over ownership of Lake Ellis

By Phares Mutembei | Oct. 23, 2025
The beautiful and scenic Lake Ellis, one of Mt Kenya's Glacier lakes.[FILE/ Standard]

The Meru and Tharaka Nithi governments have disagreed over the ownership of Lake Ellis, located on the eastern slopes of Mount Kenya.

This was after some Tharaka Nithi MCAs staked a claim of ownership of the scenic tourist attraction, which was met with a rebuke from Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma.

Chogoria Ward MCA Franklin Mawira and his Muthambi Ward counterpart Morris Maugu said the lake had always been within the boundaries of Tharaka Nithi, and an access gate is located in Chogoria, near the border with Meru County.

Mr Mawira claimed that, according to the Ministry of Lands and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) data, the lake is in Chogoria, an allegation refuted by Governor Mutuma who claims it is in Igoji, Meru.

But Mawira said checking documents held by IEBC will reveal the area is in Tharaka Nithi.
"You will see Lake Ellis lies squarely on Chogoria Ward in Tharaka Nithi," said the ward rep.

He said it is only after the Chogoria route to the lake developed greatly that Meru is now claiming ownership of the lake.
"I respect Governor Mutuma a lot but he should not insinuate I don't know the border," Mawira said, vowing to 'defend what is ours'.

But Governor Mutuma refuted the MCA's claims.
"Lake Ellis is in Igoji West. The coordinates of the area show it is in Meru. We will protect Lake Ellis just as we have protected all our natural resources," he stated.

He said the two counties that host the larger Meru's six tribes (Imenti, Tigania, Igembe, Tharaka, Chuka, Mwimbi) need to resolve the dispute amicably.

He said even though devolution had split the larger Meru into Meru and Tharaka Nithi, the people had coexisted peacefully, and that should prevail.

Lake Ellis, and its beaches, is a favourite spot for campers, fishermen, and serves as a stopover for hikers on Mount Kenya, the second tallest in Africa after Mount Kilimanjaro.

Apart from Ellis, the other lakes on Mt Kenya are Alice, Rutundu, and Michaelson.

