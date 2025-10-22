Meru governor prioritises agriculture, health and security sectors

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma AND North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood tour the proposed sites of a State Lodge and golf course at Gitoro. [File, Standard]

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma has said his administration is committed to empowering farmers, youths and boosting security.

Addressing residents in Tigania East Constituency, Governor Mutuma said he aims to boost the capacity of farmers who toil so hard to feed not only their families but the entire nation.

“This season, I have started the distribution of hybrid maize seeds. I target to distribute 58 tonnes of maize seeds to improve our production,” he said.

He noted that the county government is also collaborating with the national government in a programme to distribute 3,600 doses of sexed semen at a reduced price of Sh1,400, from Sh8,000, “to improve our breed and increase milk yield to earn an extra shilling in our pockets.”

Mutuma announced that his administration had also deployed 52 former county rangers to the National Police Reservist (NPR) to provide security for beef farmers in the cattle-rustling-prone Nyambene region.

“Those officers and the Police Service units have done a commendable job. They are ruthlessly dealing with cattle rustlers,” he said.

Mutuma revealed that the rustlers who had made it a habit to raid Nyambene region had shifted to Buuri, after the deployment of more security personnel.

“After the criminals lost ground in Northern grazing zones (Nyambene), they are terrorising our farmers in Buuri. We will deal with them ruthlessly. I am committed to adding 20 more county rangers to beef up security in the area,” he said.

On health services, Mutuma said his administration had stepped up intervention measures, including putting up a cancer centre, construction and equipping more theatres, maternity and neonatal ICU.

“Meru holds a record of the highest cancer cases, a visit to Kenyatta National Hospital or the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, you find the highest number of patients are from Meru County,” he said.

“In this financial year, we are set to have four more cancer units in Timau, Nyambene, Miathene and Kanyakine Level 4 hospitals. The patients will no longer need to travel far in search of treatment,” he added.