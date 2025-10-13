Nun arrested in connection with murder of fellow Sister at Meru Catholic

Police believe her house had been cleaned in an attempt to tamper with the crime scene.

Police in Meru County are holding a nun in connection with a brutal murder incident of a sister working in the Meru Catholic Diocese.

This is after Sister Anselimina Karimi, a 65-year-old administrator of the Meru Children's Home at Nkabune, was found dead in her house on Sunday.

The police suspect she might have been killed elsewhere before her body was moved to the house.

Confirming the incident, Imenti East Police Commander said the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken over the investigation.

According to a police source, the detained nun is believed to be the main suspect in the case. She was reportedly set to take over management of the children's home from Sister Karimi.

The motive for the murder is yet to be established.

The source indicated that Karimi’s body was found in the dining room with blood oozing from her mouth, ears, and nose.

She also had a head injury, suggesting she may have been struck with a blunt object.

"She might have been killed somewhere else, and her body brought back to the house. Her clothes were found with black jack seeds," the source noted.

Preliminary forensic investigations have revealed that Sister Karimi was at home on the night of the murder until around 10 pm.

Her mobile phone, which has not yet been found, was switched off around 11 pm.

The police believe her house had been cleaned in an attempt to tamper with the crime scene and destroy evidence.

Notably, it was the detained nun who allegedly called for help when Sister Karimi was discovered lying in the room, insisting she should be rushed to the Consolata Hospital at Nkubu, which is about a 20-minute drive away.

Unfortunately, Karimi was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Sister Karimi's family, who reported that she had previously expressed fears for her life, reported the murder to the Nkubu police station.

Investigating authorities are currently examining the activities of the suspect, including her mobile phone data, to track her movements and communications around the time of the incident.