'The fish rots from the head': ex-governor Nyoro warns of systemic failure in Kiambu health crisis

Former Kiambu Governor James Nyoro during a morning interview on Spice FM's on October 8,2025.[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Former Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has criticised the government’s handling of health workers' strikes, warning that delayed action has cost lives and exposed systemic failure.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, October 8, Nyoro questioned why doctors remain on strike despite return-to-work agreements being honoured.

“The irony is that when there is a return-to-work formula, the doctors are paid and most of the conditions they are striking against are met, so the question I have is, why do we have the strike to date?” noted Nyoro.

“We lose lives, we lose services, and then eventually, you will still pay them anyway. It doesn’t make sense at all.”

His remarks follow reports by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) that at least 132 infants have died in Kiambu County since doctors downed tools in May.

The union has linked the deaths to the prolonged strike, which it blames on unpaid salaries and poor working conditions.

Nyoro urged authorities to adopt planning and arbitration mechanisms to prevent future crises. “We need a disaster plan so that in case there is a disagreement, and to avoid losing lives, we undertake an arbitration process,” he observed, adding, “Why would you wait until cancer patients are demonstrating? Cancer patients are supposed to be in hospice under care."

He added that the country must confront leadership failures that allow such crises to escalate. “We need to start from somewhere. Like they say, the fish rots from the head,” explained Nyoro.

On Tuesday, KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Davji Atellah condemned the Council of Governors (CoG) for dismissing the infant death claims as a ‘witch-hunt’.

He accused the county of ignoring a health crisis and called on the President to dissolve the Kiambu County Government.

“Cease the public relations war and engage KMPDU leadership immediately and in good faith to restore functionality in Kiambu’s health system and across all affected counties,” said Atellah.

CoG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi rejected the union’s figures, saying the reports were misleading and aimed at tarnishing devolution. “The Council dissociates from the headline about the death of 136 babies and categorically states that it is not factual but pure witch-hunt,” noted Abdullahi.

Kiambu County Chief Officer of Health Services, Dr. Patrick Nyagah, also disputed the numbers, stating that only 53 neonatal deaths occurred at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital between May and August.

KMPDU maintains that 68 babies died at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital and another 68 at Thika Level 5 Hospital during the same period.

The union warned that the situation worsened in September, with over 50 deaths reported at just two facilities.

Nyoro further urged national and county leaders to anticipate health needs and act before vulnerable patients are forced to protest.

“We need a lot of planning to pre-empt some of the situations even as we roll out universal health coverage, but it has to walk with the people,” observed Nyoro.