Kiambu County denies spike in baby deaths amid doctors' strike

The Kiambu County Government has dismissed reports suggesting a surge in newborn deaths across its hospitals amid the ongoing doctors strike.

The paralysis of health sector in the county owing to the doctors strike in its 130th day is said to have left over 136 infants dead.

This prompted the Members of Parliament to call of the national government to take over the health functions from the county.

Speaking on Friday, County Executive Committee Member for Health, Dr Elias Maina, said there is no health crisis in Kiambu, contrary to allegations made by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

“These claims are false and intended to incite panic. All our health facilities continue to operate without disruption,” said Dr Maina.

He urged residents to ignore ‘alarmist reports” and instead rely on credible information from recognised health institutions.

“If many newborns had died, there would be widespread public outcry and numerous funerals. Where is the proof?” he questioned.

Dr Maina acknowledged that a small number of doctors had joined an ongoing strike, but stated that the county had promptly recruited replacements to ensure continuous service delivery.

The doctor criticised media outlets for relying on unverified data allegedly provided by KMPDU, adding that the union’s figures do not align with official hospital records.

Citing Ministry of Health data, he said Kiambu records an average of eight neonatal deaths per 1,000 live births, notably below the national average of 17 and the Sustainable Development Goal target of 12.

Chief Officer for Health, Dr Patrick Nyaga, reaffirmed that neonatal units remain fully operational and are staffed 24/7 by qualified personnel.

He took issues with the Ministry of Health for recalling medical interns without conducting a proper assessment.