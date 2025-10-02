×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kikuyu council of elders announces return of rite of passage for boys

By Antony Gitonga | Oct. 2, 2025
Kikuyu Council of Elders at a press briefing on 5th July, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Kikuyu Council of Elders has announced the resumption of the  annual rite of passage for boys after a one-year delay occasioned by the transition in the new education system last year.

The council, through the national office, has termed the exercise that kicks off once students close schools as critical for the community, as it would herald a new age-set after a one-year lapse.

This came as the elders, through ‘Kiama Kia Maa’ reiterated that it did not have a fight with the church over the initiation but was quick to note that this was a cultural event and not a religious one.

According to the Director of Culture in the community Kigochi Waimiri, the exercise was postponed last year to give students a chance to transit from Grade eight to nine.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He added that the elders were ready for the exercise and would mentor the minors in the wake of an increase in alcohol and drug abuse in the country.

“Last year we postponed the exercise due to the education transition but this time we are ready for the rite of passage and the mentorship programme,” he said.

Speaking at the community’s cultural home in Naivasha, Kigochi took issue with some churches that were conducting the ceremony, which, according to him, was entirely cultural.

“We do not have any fight with the church but under the Kikuyu customs, the initiation ceremony was supposed to be carried out by the elders and not the church,”

“In the period that the boys will be going through the rite of passage, they are not supposed to see any woman but this has been the norm when the church takes over and it’s a taboo,” he said.

On his part, the Council national chairman, Ndungu Wa Gaithuma said that the elders had been engaging since June on the new names for the boys.

He called on families to support the cultural activity as it had a major role in the transformation of boys to men through learning, counseling and mentorship.

“As a community, we have enough food to feed the boys and all that we are calling for is support from the parents, the community and national government,” he said.

The Council Secretary-General Engineer Patrick Muiru said that the new age set would be named ‘Grade-nine’ as they were the new lot under the new education system.

“We are grateful for the role that the church has played in mentoring our boys, but we want to emphasize that this initiation ceremony is a cultural event and not a religious one,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kikuyu Council Of Elders Kikuyu Elders Kiama Kia Maa
.

Latest Stories

Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Opinion
By Eric Nyadimo
59 mins ago
Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
59 mins ago
IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
By Francis Ontomwa 59 mins ago
Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
By Anne Atieno and Olivia Odhiambo 59 mins ago
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
By Julius Chepkwony 59 mins ago
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 59 mins ago
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved