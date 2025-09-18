×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Villagers set ablaze gang's getaway vehicles, motorbike after raid on home

By George Njunge | Sep. 18, 2025

Police and members of the public at the scene where a vehicle was set ablaze by villagers after suspected criminals raided a home in Ndeiya, Limuru, on September 17, 2025.  [George Njunge, Standard] 

Three cars belonging to suspected criminals and a motorbike were set ablaze on Wednesday morning after more than 30 men stormed a homestead in Boma village, Ndeiya, Limuru sub-county.

The gang, armed with crude weapons including metal bars, rods and hammers, attacked the home of Mzee Lawrence Kangara at around 5am. Kangara said the men climbed onto his roof, apparently seeking entry into his house.

“I was woken by noise on the roof and switched on the lights. When I opened the door, a group of men shone torch lights in my face, hurled insults and forced me back inside,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The attackers then turned to the nearby home of Kangara’s son, Michael Karanu, breaking doors and windows to force entry. Karanu said the men overpowered them and gained entry into the house.

They entered through my children’s room. The children screamed in terror as I begged the armed men to spare them. I rushed the children to my wife’s room, but the ordeal left them badly shaken,” he said.

“I was worried because they first gained entry into my children’s room. I went in and pleaded with the heavily armed men to spare them. I took them to my room where my wife was screaming and this terrified the children. One gangster kept on telling me to move out or they kill me and my children, I have never been shaken this much,” Karanu said.

The commotion attracted the attention of villagers, prompting the gang to flee on motorcycles and vehicles.

Unbeknown to the gang the escape route had been excavated by a road contractor.

The armed men who had more than six motorcycles and three vehicles reached a dead end after they ran into heaps of soil on the road.

They were forced to abandon the vehicles and one motorcycle as they fled to nearby thickets.

The villagers set the vehicles ablaze.

Mzee Kangara told the Press that he is a worried man since a few months ago his other son was killed under mysterious circumstances at Kwambira in Limuru and now a group is hell bent on demolishing the house of his other son, with whom they share a compound.

“Iam appealing to the government to guarantee this family's security. This is not an ordinary attack where over 30 men can run over a compound with the kind of might and force they displayed, I am very worried that now am hosting my granddaughter and son in my hosue as well as my son and his wife since the house is destroyed,” Kangara said

Police from Thigio and Ndeiya and DCI officers from Limuru visited the scene.

Ephantus Njagi Ndeiya, assistant sub-county commissioner said that the police have taken up the matter and are pursuing leads that can help nail the suspects and unearth the motive behind the brazen attack.

“We shall get to the bottom of this matter. We have commenced investigation with the DCI team and before long, we shall have culprits with us,” Njagi said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gang Raids Limuru Home Mzee Lawrence Kangara Limuru DCI Officers Thigio and Ndeiya Police
.

Latest Stories

Magistrate who acquitted Oscar Sudi in hate speech case fired
Magistrate who acquitted Oscar Sudi in hate speech case fired
Newsbeat
By Raymond Muthee and Daniel Chege
21 mins ago
Squash: Commonwealth Games ace Luchendo on cloud nine
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
48 mins ago
Court bars Parliament from forwarding CDF Bill to President Ruto
Courts
By Nancy Gitonga
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court bars Parliament from forwarding CDF Bill to President Ruto
By Nancy Gitonga 49 mins ago
Court bars Parliament from forwarding CDF Bill to President Ruto
Kenya's hustle culture: How youth juggle jobs to stay afloat
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Kenya's hustle culture: How youth juggle jobs to stay afloat
How broke, hungry Kenyans are suffering in hands of shylocks
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
How broke, hungry Kenyans are suffering in hands of shylocks
Affordable housing lie: Why Ruto's numbers do not add up
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Affordable housing lie: Why Ruto's numbers do not add up
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved