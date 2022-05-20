× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How to conduct an effective HR audit

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya | May 20th 2022 | 2 min read
By Tony Mbaya | May 20th 2022
WORK LIFE
The purpose of an HR audit is to determine if your organization’s policies are up to date. [iStockphoto]

HR function includes recruitment and selection, workplace safety and risk management, training and development, employee relations, and compensation and benefits.

The purpose of an HR audit is to determine if your organization’s policies are current and if they comply with federal and state laws governing the workplace.

  1. Employee records ad files

Monitor employee record-keeping processes for compliance with federal and state regulations concerning what constitutes an employee personnel file.

Research state regulations on employee access to personnel files and ensure your workplace policies are congruent with state law. There are no federal laws that mandate employee access to personnel files; however, the U.S. Equal Employment Commission and the U.S. Department of Labor promulgate rules on record retention for employee files.

  1. Reviewing Recruitment process

Review your organization’s recruitment and selection processes to ensure that they are non-discriminatory and that they comply with equal employment opportunity policies.

READ MORE

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employers from engaging in discriminatory practices related to recruiting, hiring and all other employment actions. Be sure that your employment advertisements, structured interview questions and pre-employment tests are straightforward and unbiased.

  1. Examine workplace safety measures and risk management practices

Ensure your workplace safety logs and reporting processes are in compliance with both federal and state regulations.

  1. Evaluate training and employee development opportunities to reveal any disparities in training methods or accessibility by employees.

At a minimum, employees should be required to complete new hire orientation and mandatory training on workplace policies pertaining to fair employment practices, sexual harassment and reporting employee complaints.

  1. Review employee relations processes

This procedure is to determine if your workplace investigations are conducted in a manner that assures employees their concerns will be handled by a human resources staff member specially trained to handle sensitive matters.

Employee relations matters can sometimes lead to costly litigation. Therefore, managing your organization’s investigation and resolution processes is important for minimizing your liability for claims related to unfair employment practices.

  1. Compile compensation and benefits information

Ensure your organization’s privacy officer is qualified to handle confidential records containing employees’ medical information and that the officer understands how to apply standards under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Review your salary practices for compliance under applicable minimum wage laws and employee classification for nonexempt and exempt status.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Safaricom senior officer Kris Senanu quits telco
Safaricom Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu quits the telco to pursue other interests; he joined in June 2021, CEO Peter Ndegwa announces.
Kenya Power names new interim managing director
Muli replaces Rosemary Oduor who has been at the helm of the utility company in an acting capacity as well.

MOST READ

Why relocating capital city won't solve Nairobi's mess
Why relocating capital city won't solve Nairobi's mess

REAL ESTATE

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to make decisions in your organisation

By Tony Mbaya | 1 day ago

How to make decisions in your organisation
Managing Gen Z at the workplace

By Tony Mbaya | 1 day ago

Managing Gen Z at the workplace
From data literacy to AI skills: Vital traits you need in today's workforce

By World Economic Forum | 5 days ago

From data literacy to AI skills: Vital traits you need in today's workforce
Understanding the 9-box grid assessment

By Tony Mbaya | 9 days ago

Understanding the 9-box grid assessment
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC