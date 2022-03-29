Understanding the hybrid work model
By Tony Mbaya
| Mar 29th 2022 | 1 min read
A hybrid work model is a flexible working arrangement where employees split their time between remote and in-office working.
The model was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued to be adopted by companies looking to the post-Covid future such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Twitter.
As we all reimagine the future of work, below are four types of hybrid work models.
1. The at-will model
This model allows employees to prioritize working remotely and is available to those who can visit the office or stay at home according to their preferences.
2. The split-week model
With this model, employees are assigned days specifically for on-site work and remote work. For example, the marketing team can work on Mondays and Wednesdays, while customer support takes over on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This hybrid model enables managers to stay in touch with their teams and prevents overcrowding.
3. Shift work
In this work setup, employees work in shifts, alternating between working from home and showing up to the office at varying times.
4. Week-by-week
This scheduling works best with organisations with large numbers of employees. Here, employees alternate between working from home and working onsite weekly. Selected groups are physically present at the office for a week, then spend the following week working at home.
