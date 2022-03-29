× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Understanding the hybrid work model

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya | Mar 29th 2022
By Tony Mbaya | March 29th 2022
WORK LIFE
The hybrid work model was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. [iStockphoto]

A hybrid work model is a flexible working arrangement where employees split their time between remote and in-office working.

The model was accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued to be adopted by companies looking to the post-Covid future such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

As we all reimagine the future of work, below are four types of hybrid work models.

1. The at-will model

This model allows employees to prioritize working remotely and is available to those who can visit the office or stay at home according to their preferences.

2. The split-week model

With this model, employees are assigned days specifically for on-site work and remote work. For example, the marketing team can work on Mondays and Wednesdays, while customer support takes over on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This hybrid model enables managers to stay in touch with their teams and prevents overcrowding.

3. Shift work

In this work setup, employees work in shifts, alternating between working from home and showing up to the office at varying times.

4. Week-by-week

This scheduling works best with organisations with large numbers of employees. Here, employees alternate between working from home and working onsite weekly. Selected groups are physically present at the office for a week, then spend the following week working at home.

Why diversity and inclusion is crucial in the workplace
A diverse and inclusive workplace is one that makes everyone regardless of who they are or whatever they do for the business involved and supported.
'Fuliza republic': Kenyans borrow Sh1.6b daily amid economic woes
Overdraft facility helps borrowers to meet essential needs such as food and rent at a daily fee, some 700,000 users joined app in six months.

Why Yatani's budget is a make-or-break affair
Why Yatani’s budget is a make-or-break affair

By Dominic Omondi

