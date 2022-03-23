× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mistakes employers do when hiring

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya | Mar 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
By Tony Mbaya | March 23rd 2022
WORK LIFE
Employers frequently judge candidates on the basis of whether they like them rather than matching their strengths to the responsibilities of the position. [iStockphoto]

According to a survey by Robert Half, 62 per cent of professionals lose interest in a job if they don’t hear from employers in 2 weeks or 10 business days. The figure rises to 77 per cent if the status update takes up to 3 weeks.

Trusting the first impression

Employers frequently judge candidates on the basis of whether they like them rather than matching their strengths to the responsibilities of the position.

Keep connected with top candidates

Reinforce interest to keep them aboard. You need to let them know that you have not forgotten about them.

READ MORE

The perfect candidate does not exist

Other than stretching out offers to potential candidates hold out candidates who check every requirement.

Check your job description

An accurate job description reflects the skills needed for the job position. You may end up sorting out resumes of candidates that fall short of requirements hence prolonging the hiring process.

Narrow in search

With a diversified workforce, you may attract different types of people who would not normally apply for a position at your company.

Do not be afraid to bring in someone who can challenge you.

Lack of honesty

Failure to describe the job requirements may lead to a bad hire.

List responsibilities skills knowledge and experience and talent the person you are looking for possesses.

Undefined hiring policy

A company can fail to define its hiring policy before beginning an employee search.

This can confuse hiring managers and candidates or invite legal troubles when it comes to contract workers and exempt versus non-exempt employees.

Ignoring social media

A weak social media presence can damage your company’s reputation. A neglected Facebook account may suggest a company is lazy and does not interact with customers.

Right candidate wrong role

The worst mistake is to assign a new talent in the wrong role. They end up getting frustrated because they are not doing what they are used to or what they have an experience in.

Delayed firing

It’s a mistake to hold on to an employee who is not doing well. Your company is a reflection of who you hire.

If you make a bad hire and keep the person on board, you are doing the company an injustice.

Some hires are kept because of loyalty, negligence and lack of time to find new talent.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Biggest myths about modern job interviews
Proper preparation can give you a significant advantage in your job search.
Stall B6: Uhuru's 'choma' joint at Kenyatta market
Anthony Mugo, who was roasting meat at stall B6, was excited to see the president. This is the second time Uhuru has visited the stall.

MOST READ

Central Bank eyes revamp of M-Akiba to improve its uptake
Central Bank eyes revamp of M-Akiba to improve its uptake

NEWS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Biggest myths about modern job interviews

By Tony Mbaya | 1 day ago

Biggest myths about modern job interviews
Ways to protect an organisation during increased cyber conflicts

By World Economic Forum | 3 days ago

Ways to protect an organisation during increased cyber conflicts
Maintaining good mental health at the workplace

By Tony Mbaya | 3 days ago

Maintaining good mental health at the workplace
Understanding competency-based job descriptions

By Tony Mbaya | 4 days ago

Understanding competency-based job descriptions
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC