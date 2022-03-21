× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Myths about job interviews

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya | Mar 21st 2022 | 2 min read
By Tony Mbaya | March 21st 2022
WORK LIFE
Proper preparation can give you a significant advantage in your job search. [iStockphoto]

Myths are stories that are based on traditions of beliefs. They may have actual truths and in some other cases, fictional.

Fear and excitement are common feelings to experience over a job interview. Interviews represent the chance to go from a job you dislike or have outgrown to a new opportunity that is full of potential.

For these reasons, many job seekers become laser-focused on interview preparation, seeking advice and tips to refine the art of answering questions and building rapport.

Proper preparation can give you a significant advantage in your job search.

Employers look for a competent candidate with the right mindset. [iStockphoto]

However, beware of these myths related to job searches:

READ MORE

1. There’s no way to prepare for an interview

Many candidates think that it’s a free flow, there are no right answers to questions.

Reality

On the contrary, there are right answers and the proper voice and tone for the interview.

2. List your strengths

Your strength is a straight ticket to a job opportunity. This is not always true.

Reality

A candidate should explain their strength and explain what they have achieved; prove that they are problem solving oriented.

3. You can never be late for an interview

Better late than never but not for an interview. If you are late just go home.

Reality

Show respect for your interviewer’s time and interest in the job opportunity. You cannot be accused in a single occasion. Do not be late without an explanation

4. Dress to impress

The first impression counts, it can make or break a business or relationship.

Reality

We live in the 21st Century where corporate culture is laid back. For instance, a hoodie is no longer an untidy outfit but represents a person who likes comfort and practical things. However, it is vital to know your audience.

5. Looking for the perfect candidate

There can never be a perfect match for a vacancy. Anybody can work with the right kind of motivation.

Reality

Looking for a competent candidate with the right mindset.

Good grades give you a voice in a competitive selection but it’s not necessarily the disclaiming factor. [iStockphoto]

6. ‘Tell me about yourself' is an irrelevant question

It’s a detailed summary of your resume. If a mistake is done while narrating, the interviewer might think you are not confident with your information.

Reality

You may forget critical information while giving useless details.

Employers try to see your reaction, your reaction to a question with no structure and provide your skill.

7. High grades guarantees a good job

Many candidates put too much emphasis on grades.

Good grades give you a voice in a competitive selection but it’s not necessarily the disclaiming factor.

Reality

A candidate should have his/her competencies with or without good grades.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Maintaining good mental health at the workplace
Only 57 per cent of employees who report moderate depression and 40 per cent of those who report severe depression receive treatment.
Stall B6: Uhuru's 'choma' joint at Kenyatta market
Anthony Mugo, who was roasting meat at stall B6, was excited to see the president. This is the second time Uhuru has visited the stall.

MOST READ

Expensive loans in the offing as banks seek CBK approval to increase interest rates
Expensive loans in the offing as banks seek CBK approval to increase interest rates

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ways to protect an organisation during increased cyber conflicts

By World Economic Forum | 1 day ago

Ways to protect an organisation during increased cyber conflicts
Maintaining good mental health at the workplace

By Tony Mbaya | 2 days ago

Maintaining good mental health at the workplace
Understanding competency-based job descriptions

By Tony Mbaya | 3 days ago

Understanding competency-based job descriptions
Why employee motivation is critical at the workplace

By Tony Mbaya | 3 days ago

Why employee motivation is critical at the workplace
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC