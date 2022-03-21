Myths about job interviews
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya
| Mar 21st 2022 | 2 min read
WORK LIFE
Myths are stories that are based on traditions of beliefs. They may have actual truths and in some other cases, fictional.
Fear and excitement are common feelings to experience over a job interview. Interviews represent the chance to go from a job you dislike or have outgrown to a new opportunity that is full of potential.
For these reasons, many job seekers become laser-focused on interview preparation, seeking advice and tips to refine the art of answering questions and building rapport.
Proper preparation can give you a significant advantage in your job search.
However, beware of these myths related to job searches:
READ MORE
1. There’s no way to prepare for an interview
Many candidates think that it’s a free flow, there are no right answers to questions.
Reality
On the contrary, there are right answers and the proper voice and tone for the interview.
2. List your strengths
Your strength is a straight ticket to a job opportunity. This is not always true.
Reality
A candidate should explain their strength and explain what they have achieved; prove that they are problem solving oriented.
3. You can never be late for an interview
Better late than never but not for an interview. If you are late just go home.
Reality
Show respect for your interviewer’s time and interest in the job opportunity. You cannot be accused in a single occasion. Do not be late without an explanation
4. Dress to impress
The first impression counts, it can make or break a business or relationship.
Reality
We live in the 21st Century where corporate culture is laid back. For instance, a hoodie is no longer an untidy outfit but represents a person who likes comfort and practical things. However, it is vital to know your audience.
5. Looking for the perfect candidate
There can never be a perfect match for a vacancy. Anybody can work with the right kind of motivation.
Reality
Looking for a competent candidate with the right mindset.
6. ‘Tell me about yourself' is an irrelevant question
It’s a detailed summary of your resume. If a mistake is done while narrating, the interviewer might think you are not confident with your information.
Reality
You may forget critical information while giving useless details.
Employers try to see your reaction, your reaction to a question with no structure and provide your skill.
7. High grades guarantees a good job
Many candidates put too much emphasis on grades.
Good grades give you a voice in a competitive selection but it’s not necessarily the disclaiming factor.
Reality
A candidate should have his/her competencies with or without good grades.
RELATED VIDEOS
Maintaining good mental health at the workplaceOnly 57 per cent of employees who report moderate depression and 40 per cent of those who report severe depression receive treatment.
Stall B6: Uhuru's 'choma' joint at Kenyatta marketAnthony Mugo, who was roasting meat at stall B6, was excited to see the president. This is the second time Uhuru has visited the stall.
MOST READ
Expensive loans in the offing as banks seek CBK approval to increase interest rates
BUSINESS
- Internet of Things is the way for technological innovation
OPINION
By Alex Chesosi
- Maintaining good mental health at the workplace
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya
- Swiss firm to run Mombasa port container terminal
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- How ‘mama uji’ beat odds to raise children, buy plot
ENTERPRISE
- Stall B6: Uhuru's 'choma' joint at Kenyatta market
BUSINESS