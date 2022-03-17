Why employee motivation is critical at the workplace

An employee strives for recognition and rewards such as bonuses, and awards which increase willingness to learn a skillset. [iStockphoto]

Motivation refers to the enthusiasm, energy and creativity an employee brings to an organization daily.

It is a behaviour channelled towards results.

Herzberg motivation theory

Frederick Herzberg (1923 - 2000) was a US clinical psychologist who later became Professor of Management at the University of Utah best known for his hygiene-motivation theory, which was first published in 1959.

His theory states that there are two factors an organization can adjust to influence the levels of motivation at the workplace namely;

Motivating factors

The presence of motivating factors encourages employees to work harder in the workplace for example responsibility, recognition and growth.

Hygiene factors

Hygiene factors are the surrounding factors that facilitate employees’ behaviour such as company policy, salary, manager and nature of the job.

There are two common types of motivation, intrinsic and extrinsic.

1. Intrinsic

This refers to motivation that comes from within. The employee possesses the desire to perform. Results are influenced by his or her belief system.

An employee will portray qualities such as acceptance, curiosity and the desire to succeed.

Praise increases motivation. However, if overdone translates to the loss of motivation.

For example, a child thrives on motivation. If they are overly motivated they begin to lose focus and get overexcited hence failing to perform with discipline.

An employer empower has to empower staff and let them understand his or her expectations.

2. Extrinsic

External factors stimulate motivation. An employee strives for recognition and rewards such as bonuses, and awards which increase willingness to learn a skillset. Acknowledging the best workers increases a good relationship between the leaders and their juniors. [iStockphoto]

Motivation is increased in the following ways:

Motivation survey

An organization can use an online platform to conduct an online survey.

Employees are allowed to give genuine feedback on the experience, ideas and proposals.

Such information will help the employer identify and implement changes in the organization.

Recognize best performing employees

All staff have a responsibility to complete their assignments. Acknowledging the best workers increases a good relationship between the leaders and their juniors.

Intrinsic rewards

Since intrinsic motivation comes from within, maintaining it requires an employer to empower staff by giving good salaries and a conducive environment to perform to their utmost potential.

Visionary

A visionary organization promises growth. When a company experiences profit and a good corporate image, employees increase their level of commitment.

Create a career pathing

A career growth plan explains the roles and responsibilities of its staff. With this information, workers exert their effort towards an achievable goal.

