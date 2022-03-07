What it takes to hire that right candidate for a job vacancy
By Tony Mbaya
| Mar 7th 2022 | 2 min read
Hiring that ideal candidate for any particular job involves quite a thorough and involving process that may at times even months to conclude.
The hiring managers weigh their options and set aside a slot to be advertised as a vacancy.
In as much as it’s difficult to qualify for a job, employers also find it hard to get the right candidate.
An array of factors goes into the job selection task.
Many are times jobs adverts are withdrawn due to lack of the ideal candidates in the recruitment process.
Below is a step-by-step process that most employers follow to hire the most capable candidates.
Application
This is the initial stage of any recruitment process. Employment managers sort out emails of the candidates whether qualified or unqualified.
Resume screening
This is the stage where academic and experience gained in the line of profession are normally screened. An interviewer checks the authenticity of the contents of the resume to assert the credibility of the content.
Screening call
From the details delayed in the resume, the candidate is then called to set a date for a formal interview. A screening call is a great determinant of the interviewee’s attitude. An employer will carefully study the tone and learn the level of interest even before the interview date.
Assessment test
Basic questions tell a lot about the level of understanding and exposure of the candidate.
For example, an employer hiring in a media firm may ask; what is the difference between marketing and public relations? The feedback is used to draw a line between the effectiveness or possible liability of the candidate.
In-person interview
Setting a date with the employer is the most determining part of an interview.
A panel is selected to help the employer drill and understand the strengths and weaknesses of the interviewee.
At this stage, a lot is tested such as confidence, body language, communication skills and leadership skills among others.
Background checks
The history of a candidate tells much about his or her conduct.
The professional past of a candidate can have positive or adverse effects on the organization if hired.
For example, a candidate with a criminal track record is a liability for a reputable organization.
A careful background research helps to screen the behaviour of the candidate and if found guilty he or she will be replaced even if they were the most qualified.
