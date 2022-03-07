× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What it takes to hire that right candidate for a job vacancy

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya | Mar 7th 2022 | 2 min read
By Tony Mbaya | March 7th 2022
WORK LIFE
Many are times jobs adverts are withdrawn due to lack of the ideal candidates in the recruitment process. [iStockphoto]

Hiring that ideal candidate for any particular job involves quite a thorough and involving process that may at times even months to conclude.

The hiring managers weigh their options and set aside a slot to be advertised as a vacancy.

In as much as it’s difficult to qualify for a job, employers also find it hard to get the right candidate.

An array of factors goes into the job selection task.

Many are times jobs adverts are withdrawn due to lack of the ideal candidates in the recruitment process.

READ MORE

Below is a step-by-step process that most employers follow to hire the most capable candidates.

Application

This is the initial stage of any recruitment process. Employment managers sort out emails of the candidates whether qualified or unqualified.

Resume screening

This is the stage where academic and experience gained in the line of profession are normally screened. An interviewer checks the authenticity of the contents of the resume to assert the credibility of the content.

Screening call

From the details delayed in the resume, the candidate is then called to set a date for a formal interview. A screening call is a great determinant of the interviewee’s attitude. An employer will carefully study the tone and learn the level of interest even before the interview date.

Assessment test

Basic questions tell a lot about the level of understanding and exposure of the candidate.

For example, an employer hiring in a media firm may ask; what is the difference between marketing and public relations? The feedback is used to draw a line between the effectiveness or possible liability of the candidate.

In-person interview

Setting a date with the employer is the most determining part of an interview.

A panel is selected to help the employer drill and understand the strengths and weaknesses of the interviewee.

At this stage, a lot is tested such as confidence, body language, communication skills and leadership skills among others.

Background checks

The history of a candidate tells much about his or her conduct.

The professional past of a candidate can have positive or adverse effects on the organization if hired.

For example, a candidate with a criminal track record is a liability for a reputable organization.

A careful background research helps to screen the behaviour of the candidate and if found guilty he or she will be replaced even if they were the most qualified.  

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Nzomo Mutuku retires from RBA
In a statement to newsrooms RBA’s chairperson, Victor Pratt announced that Mutuku who has worked with the parastatal for over 22 years will proceed on
Tea farmers hope for better prices after rally at auction
A kilogramme sold at a six-year high of Sh300 at the Mombasa Auction attributed to reduced supply in the market and product diversification.

MOST READ

Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry
Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry

OPINION

By Alfred Ng’ang’a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
When transfer at the workplace becomes inevitable

By Tony Mbaya | 3 days ago

When transfer at the workplace becomes inevitable
New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move

By World Economic Forum | 8 days ago

New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move
How to create a personal brand that stands out in the job market

By Antoney Luvinzu | 9 days ago

How to create a personal brand that stands out in the job market
Three ways to revolutionise learning at the workplace

By World Economic Forum | 9 days ago

Three ways to revolutionise learning at the workplace
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC