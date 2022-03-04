When transfer at the workplace becomes inevitable

The job transfer may most likely involve moving from one job to another with equal pay, responsibility, status, workgroup, workplace and organizational unit. [iStockphoto]

The thought of shifting from your workplace which you have been used to for years and leaving your colleagues might come and even sometimes depressing.

It’s an unsettling feeling even though it’s not as bad as a retrenchment or firing.

However, with the ever-changing and dynamic world we live in, transfers may sometimes be inevitable.

The job transfer may most likely involve moving from one job to another with equal pay, responsibility, status, workgroup, workplace and organizational unit.

If asked, an employee sees a transfer as a last resort and at times, the boss may present you with a transfer letter when you least expect it.

However, there are many reasons for job transfers. Unavoidable circumstances may lead to a job transfer.

Here are various factors that may necessitate this and affect the organization or the individual employee.

To better utilize the employee

When an employee is not performing to the required expectations in the organization, he or she may be transferred to another department or company.

Meeting organizational needs

The workplace experiences changes in technology, quality of production and organizational structure. Employees are re-assigned to find the right employee for the right job.

Satisfy employee needs

A good employee needs to strike a balance between the workplace and private life. Health issues, family matters and circumstances may compel an employee to seek transfer to ease the burden of personal emergencies.

Provide relief

A risky task in a harsh environment may call for some relief. Overburdened with responsibility, an employee may receive a transfer letter to a peaceful place. Employees are encouraged to expand skills in their line of profession to gain experience and reduce monotony. [iStockphoto]

Adjusting workforce

Departments in an organisation vary in the distribution of duties. Dormant departments are staffed with active employees and overstaffed offices are split to distribute work.

Diversify employee skills

Employees are encouraged to expand skills in their line of profession to gain experience and reduce monotony. Short courses and workshops at the workplace increase the chances of gathering knowledge for better performance.

Policy

A transfer policy may happen as a result of organization policy. In the interest of both the workers and the organization, policies are carefully drafted to send teams and individuals to other departments.

Punish the employee

An organization has a code of conduct for its staff. Workers who indulge in misconduct at work may be penalized by being transferred to remote areas as a disciplinary measure.

