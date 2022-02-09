× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Dos and don’ts when managing special needs employees

By Tony Mutugi | February 9th 2022
Equip the office to accommodate the needs of the employee. [iStockphoto]

The world should be a community where everybody is equal, no matter the race, gender, ethnicity or physical condition. There are people who are differently abled and they should be accommodated in society and at work. 

In a work environment, employers need to be open-minded and sensitive to the needs of those who are different. Discrimination and hardships should be avoided, creating a positive work environment where the employer is supportive.

Here are some of the dos and don’ts in handling special needs employees:

Dos

1. Research and learn about the disability before their reporting day

READ MORE

Equip the office to accommodate the needs of the new employee.

For instance, a blind employee will need a brail system at his desk.

2. Know tier limitations

An employee should have concrete information on what the new employee can and cannot do.

3. Establish isolation space for meltdowns

A special needs employee may have experiences that could involve or create high tension.

For example, an epileptic worker may collapse at the desk and will need a private space for first aid. An autistic patient can go to a private room and calm nerves.

4. Have staff in place to help

A guidance and counselling staff can frequently check on the needy members to curb meltdowns.

5. Involve them in all activities to feel part of the team

Some may be slower than the rest of the team, but they should be allowed to finish the tasks at their pace.

6. Equal work should be proportional to equal pay

Both special needs and regular staff should receive equal benefits at work such as salary, day-offs, commissions etc.

7. Affirm workers and appreciate them

Motivation works best. Small wins should be acknowledged with high regards to boost esteem levels and competence in the worker.

8. Treat them with dignity and respect

An employer should make it known that all staff are equal. Preferential treatment should only occur in extreme cases, which should also be highly avoided.

9. Explain the rules and give them more than one chance to correct an error

10. Allow them to express themselves.

Don’ts

1. Never isolate them from activities assuming they don’t know or don’t want to participate.

2. Never fire them for manifesting their disabilities: It’s very wrong to do this as a boss because it might destroy their self-confidence and mental health.

3. Ask for permission before moving any of their office items or touching them.

4. Never ignore or scold them.

5. They may interpret it as negative energy against them. 

Private firms behind the endless EAC trade wars, reveals PS Desai
Private companies are to blame for constant trade wars between the East African Community (EAC), a top government official has said.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

