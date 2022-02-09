Dos and don’ts when managing special needs employees
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi | February 9th 2022
WORK LIFE
The world should be a community where everybody is equal, no matter the race, gender, ethnicity or physical condition. There are people who are differently abled and they should be accommodated in society and at work.
In a work environment, employers need to be open-minded and sensitive to the needs of those who are different. Discrimination and hardships should be avoided, creating a positive work environment where the employer is supportive.
Here are some of the dos and don’ts in handling special needs employees:
Dos
1. Research and learn about the disability before their reporting day
READ MORE
Equip the office to accommodate the needs of the new employee.
For instance, a blind employee will need a brail system at his desk.
2. Know tier limitations
An employee should have concrete information on what the new employee can and cannot do.
3. Establish isolation space for meltdowns
A special needs employee may have experiences that could involve or create high tension.
For example, an epileptic worker may collapse at the desk and will need a private space for first aid. An autistic patient can go to a private room and calm nerves.
4. Have staff in place to help
A guidance and counselling staff can frequently check on the needy members to curb meltdowns.
5. Involve them in all activities to feel part of the team
Some may be slower than the rest of the team, but they should be allowed to finish the tasks at their pace.
6. Equal work should be proportional to equal pay
Both special needs and regular staff should receive equal benefits at work such as salary, day-offs, commissions etc.
7. Affirm workers and appreciate them
Motivation works best. Small wins should be acknowledged with high regards to boost esteem levels and competence in the worker.
8. Treat them with dignity and respect
An employer should make it known that all staff are equal. Preferential treatment should only occur in extreme cases, which should also be highly avoided.
9. Explain the rules and give them more than one chance to correct an error
10. Allow them to express themselves.
Don’ts
1. Never isolate them from activities assuming they don’t know or don’t want to participate.
2. Never fire them for manifesting their disabilities: It’s very wrong to do this as a boss because it might destroy their self-confidence and mental health.
3. Ask for permission before moving any of their office items or touching them.
4. Never ignore or scold them.
5. They may interpret it as negative energy against them.
RELATED VIDEOS
Private firms behind the endless EAC trade wars, reveals PS DesaiPrivate companies are to blame for constant trade wars between the East African Community (EAC), a top government official has said.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- State tightens noose on money laundering as polls draw near
BUSINESS
- Cytonn directors lose appeal to block Sh1b Britam fraud case
NEWS
- State now declares M-Pesa, bourse as key infrastructure
NEWS
- KQ: Bottomless pit that threatens to swallow Sh147b of taxpayer cash
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- High cost of feeds bleeds dairy and poultry farmers
FINANCIAL STANDARD