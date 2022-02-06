× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

These are the five major forces driving modern world of work

WORK LIFE
By World Economic Forum | February 6th 2022
By World Economic Forum | February 6th 2022
WORK LIFE

Businesswoman stands listening to corporate colleagues at a meeting. [Getty Images]

Labour markets around the world were already going through significant transformations when Covid-19 hit two years ago.

The pandemic has dramatically accelerated the pace of change, causing major upheaval along the way. As we start 2022 – and enter our third year of living and working through a global pandemic – we can see five themes that are shaping the labour market and this new world of work.

Remote and hybrid work

Firstly, the pandemic has prompted a profound rethink of how we work. Companies have spent the last two years looking closely at their working models, but also their cultures and values. We see that playing out clearly in LinkedIn’s data. Globally, the demand for remote and hybrid work continues to sky-rocket.

READ MORE

The share of paid jobs offering remote work had nearly doubled at the end of 2021. In just one year, roles offering remote work went from 6.5 per cent in November 2020 to 12.6 per cent in November 2021. To be competitive for candidates, employers are having to look closely at what they can offer, but also how they can make their workplaces inclusive when they’re hybrid. This will continue to be a focus this year.

New roles

The past two years have seen employees rethink why they work, and what they most want to do with their careers and lives. Globally, our data is showing that employees are voting with their feet. In October 2021, the share of members changing roles was up 25 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic period in October 2019, as employees are taking their experience and skills to new roles at an accelerated pace.

Different industries

We’re also seeing that workers are more likely to transition into new industries. In the US, workers report better compensation, alignment with their values and career progression as the key factors in changing industries. It’s clear that this rethink is prompting real change in the labour market, with employees much more empowered to negotiate terms than in the past. 

Jobs in health and care

While workers are now more likely to change jobs and industries, the pandemic is also creating new career opportunities in the health and care sector at scale. LinkedIn’s annual Jobs on the Rise data shows that in the US, the pandemic response clearly shaped the fastest-growing roles in the last year, with 'vaccine specialist' rising to the top of the list.

In the UK, we saw 'laboratory scientist' and 'public health officer' make the top-20 list of fastest-growing roles, as economies continue to grapple with the impact of the pandemic. 

The Fourth Industrial Revolution was already creating a surge in demand for artificial intelligence and engineering roles, and in both the UK and the US we continue to see huge growth in engineering roles.

Worrying gender gap

While organisations continue to fight for this talent, we still see deeply worrying signs that these jobs are male-dominated, with men often accounting for 80 per cent to 90 per cent of hires for engineering roles. As we look at how to tackle gender disparity, it is critical to make sure women are hired into these roles.

The bigger picture

While the pandemic has been the main topic of conversation, climate change remains the biggest issue facing society. While there was some progress at COP26, and the green skills we need to transition our economy are growing, LinkedIn’s green skills data shows we’re not moving at anywhere near the pace we need to be.  Wolrd Economic Forum]

This article is part of the Davos Agenda

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
The link between academic entrepreneurs and local politics
Let’s shift away from political entrepreneurship to the academic part of polls, beyond opinion polls which Tom Wolf popularised.
How data protection laws can safeguard the privacy of Kenyans
In telco industry, there are concerns over customers receiving unsolicited marketing messages or fraudsters calling people using personal information.

MOST READ

Multichoice to roll out stream-only service for DStv
Multichoice to roll out stream-only service for DStv

NEWS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Agility, digital expertise is what the future worker needs to survive

By Peter Theuri | 2 days ago

Agility, digital expertise is what the future worker needs to survive
Cultural differences in the office

By Tony Mutugi | 4 days ago

Cultural differences in the office
Children are growing up with AI, here is what you should know

By World Economic Forum | 7 days ago

Children are growing up with AI, here is what you should know
Ways to revive socialisation when working from home

By World Economic Forum | 7 days ago

Ways to revive socialisation when working from home
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC