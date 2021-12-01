× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

On the job training – why it matters

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi | December 1st 2021

Even the most experienced workers get training when they join a new company. This is one of the best ways to make the company run efficiently.

The best of the job training is relevant, timely, targeted, timely, helpful to employees and has useful information.

On the job training is explicit, prescribed and delivered at the workplace. It’s totally different from learning by experience which exposes you to mistakes.

The benefits of on the job training for employers and employees alike make it a better option than paying for conferences, guest speakers, or dodgy paper manuals that may just gather dust. No more sitting in windowless rooms for entire weeks of training. No more learning what does not apply or is not necessary.

READ MORE

 Farmers want free seedlings for best pyrethrum harvest

 Understanding the hiring process

 Social investors root for fixing of financial system

 It is not always smooth sailing for graduates

As many parts of the world reopen for business, we shouldn’t expect workplaces to look exactly as they did before the pandemic. Many companies have announced that workers can continue working from home permanently. Meanwhile, some employees are eager to return to the office, while others are opting for something in between: working remotely while gathering in person for meetings or special events.

Workplace learning has always been a key driver of success for both employees and companies. To keep up with current workplace trends, employees need to develop both hard and soft skills

Some of the advantages of on the job training are:

It’s practical

This is the most expensive part of onboarding. The costs include travel, hiring training rooms and catering services.

Easily applicable

On-the-job training offers modules that are focused on the needs of the employee. They can easily visit the internet and study a module other than having to use PowerPoint presentation slides or calling many people in the company for help.

Offers flexibility

Information is applicable and differs in different ways according to work seasons. There are many types of e-learning tools. An employer can choose one that makes sense for him and his employees.

It’s social-ready

Co-workers may be the best source of on-the-job training support, a practice that can help build good employee relationships.

When microlearning, geofencing, and other eLearning methods are experienced together in a social learning environment, co-workers get an opportunity to support each other through tricky concepts or challenging procedures.

RELATED VIDEOS

Christine Ongare bows out of Tokyo Olympics after losing to Irish Magno

Christine Ongare abanduliwa katika Olimpiki za Tokyo, ni bondia wa pili kushindwa Japan

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Understanding the hiring process
Many a time job ads are withdrawn due to lack of capable candidates in a recruitment process.
Erastus Omolo appointed to Crowe Global Board of Directors
Erastus’s appointment for a two-year period will begin immediately.

MOST READ

President Uhuru Kenyatta: How I plan to reduce fuel prices
President Uhuru Kenyatta: How I plan to reduce fuel prices

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Understanding the hiring process

By Tony Mutugi | 1 day ago

Understanding the hiring process
How to prepare for an interview in just 24 hours

By Tony Mutugi | 2 days ago

How to prepare for an interview in just 24 hours
Young employees happy and more likely to stick to jobs, study shows

By Peter Theuri | 2 days ago

Young employees happy and more likely to stick to jobs, study shows
State kicks off leadership programme for young civil servants

By James Wanzala | 3 days ago

State kicks off leadership programme for young civil servants
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC