On the job training – why it matters

Even the most experienced workers get training when they join a new company. This is one of the best ways to make the company run efficiently.

The best of the job training is relevant, timely, targeted, timely, helpful to employees and has useful information.

On the job training is explicit, prescribed and delivered at the workplace. It’s totally different from learning by experience which exposes you to mistakes.

The benefits of on the job training for employers and employees alike make it a better option than paying for conferences, guest speakers, or dodgy paper manuals that may just gather dust. No more sitting in windowless rooms for entire weeks of training. No more learning what does not apply or is not necessary.

As many parts of the world reopen for business, we shouldn’t expect workplaces to look exactly as they did before the pandemic. Many companies have announced that workers can continue working from home permanently. Meanwhile, some employees are eager to return to the office, while others are opting for something in between: working remotely while gathering in person for meetings or special events.

Workplace learning has always been a key driver of success for both employees and companies. To keep up with current workplace trends, employees need to develop both hard and soft skills

Some of the advantages of on the job training are:

It’s practical

This is the most expensive part of onboarding. The costs include travel, hiring training rooms and catering services.

Easily applicable

On-the-job training offers modules that are focused on the needs of the employee. They can easily visit the internet and study a module other than having to use PowerPoint presentation slides or calling many people in the company for help.

Offers flexibility

Information is applicable and differs in different ways according to work seasons. There are many types of e-learning tools. An employer can choose one that makes sense for him and his employees.

It’s social-ready

Co-workers may be the best source of on-the-job training support, a practice that can help build good employee relationships.

When microlearning, geofencing, and other eLearning methods are experienced together in a social learning environment, co-workers get an opportunity to support each other through tricky concepts or challenging procedures.

