What to do when you have two job offers

Do not focus on the money package rather focus on the job experience and the growth that comes with the two offers.

It's depressing after you made many applications and two lucrative deals come crawling. How do you make a wise choice?

A company may give you up to a week to decide. Your response may greatly determine whether the employer will maintain or withdraw the offer.

Davies, an associate director at the HR consultancy Robert Walters Indonesia, says: “During the interview process you should have built up a good idea of whether you’re interested in the role, so a slow response could reflect badly on your decision-making skills and could even see the job offer withdrawn entirely.”

The work-life priority

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs ranks psychological needs, security, love, esteem and self-actualisation.

Employee performance lies on such dynamics. For example, a family man with a huge family must have to go out of his way to fend for the family, therefore becoming a liability when needed to work full-time or in an emergency.

Examine the ‘after interview’

It’s quite easy to understand the daily operations of a company by its day to day running.

For instance, once you arrive at the interview, how prepared were they to receive you? Did they keep time as agreed in your interview invite via call or email? By observation, it’s also possible to understand the work environment.

Salary is misleading

Do not focus on the money package rather focus on the job experience and the growth that comes with the two offers. Money motivation is a dangerous path especially in case of a challenge at the workplace.

Columnist Lilly William says, “Sometimes, it can feel like I’m being looked down upon for pursuing what interests me on a level beyond my future salary. I’m aware of my options and the financial road ahead of me, but everyone’s priorities are different.’’

Listen to your inner self

There is always that first voice that speaks to you. According to Nobel prize-winning behavioural economist Daniel Kahneman, this is referred to as "System 1" or fast thinking.

Being risk-averse is a positive trait. After evaluating both companies, you should be in a position to determine which company suits your values and career aspirations.

Share this story