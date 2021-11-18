× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What to do when you have two job offers

WORK LIFE
By Tony Mutugi | November 18th 2021
Do not focus on the money package rather focus on the job experience and the growth that comes with the two offers.

It's depressing after you made many applications and two lucrative deals come crawling. How do you make a wise choice?

 A company may give you up to a week to decide. Your response may greatly determine whether the employer will maintain or withdraw the offer.

Davies, an associate director at the HR consultancy Robert Walters Indonesia, says: “During the interview process you should have built up a good idea of whether you’re interested in the role, so a slow response could reflect badly on your decision-making skills and could even see the job offer withdrawn entirely.”

The work-life priority

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs ranks psychological needs, security, love, esteem and self-actualisation.

READ MORE

 We had to try something new when Covid-19 struck

 Kenya the country of broke business owners

 Networking tips for entrepreneurs

 Sacked CECs lose effort to return to work

Employee performance lies on such dynamics. For example, a family man with a huge family must have to go out of his way to fend for the family, therefore becoming a liability when needed to work full-time or in an emergency.

Examine the ‘after interview’

It’s quite easy to understand the daily operations of a company by its day to day running. 

For instance, once you arrive at the interview, how prepared were they to receive you? Did they keep time as agreed in your interview invite via call or email? By observation, it’s also possible to understand the work environment.

Salary is misleading

Do not focus on the money package rather focus on the job experience and the growth that comes with the two offers. Money motivation is a dangerous path especially in case of a challenge at the workplace.

Columnist Lilly William says, “Sometimes, it can feel like I’m being looked down upon for pursuing what interests me on a level beyond my future salary. I’m aware of my options and the financial road ahead of me, but everyone’s priorities are different.’’

Listen to your inner self

There is always that first voice that speaks to you. According to Nobel prize-winning behavioural economist Daniel Kahneman, this is referred to as "System 1" or fast thinking. 

Being risk-averse is a positive trait. After evaluating both companies, you should be in a position to determine which company suits your values and career aspirations.

RELATED VIDEOS

Fake Jobs Syndicate: Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, also known as ‘Nasra’ surrenders to DCI

Counties grapple with revenue deficit, millions of Kenyans have lost jobs

But few are chosen...Uproar as Ex Civil servants alongside politicians land Government Jobs

Share this story
KCB posts Sh25.2 billion profit on reduced loan loss provision
Earnings after tax rose by 131 per cent in the nine months to September compared to a similar period last year.
Safaricom makes formal move to get Ethiopia M-Pesa license
Kenyan telco was granted approval to operate telecommunication services in neighbouring country in May this year.

MOST READ

Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone
Kenya Power says it will not carry burden of electricity costs alone

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to cope with the stress of losing a job

By Esther Muchene | 4 days ago

How to cope with the stress of losing a job
Qualities workers desire most from their companies

By Peter Theuri | 4 days ago

Qualities workers desire most from their companies
Traffic eating into people’s working hours

By Peter Theuri | 12 days ago

Traffic eating into people’s working hours
Job cuts loom in KTDA as staff audit firm steps in

By Boniface Gikandi | 16 days ago

Job cuts loom in KTDA as staff audit firm steps in
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC