× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CEOs' long-term outlook good for company’s growth

WORK LIFE
By Moses Omusolo | July 31st 2021

Business executives standing together in a modern office.[Getty Images]

Chief executives should set aside short-term thinking in favour of a long haul to enhance growth.

This is the recommendation of a new study by research firms FCLT Global and McKinsey.

“Evidence shows that when executives consistently make decisions and investments with long-term objectives in mind, their companies generate more shareholder value, create more jobs, and contribute more to economic growth than peer firms that focus on the short-term,” noted the report.

Yet despite such enviable advantages, the study found that the long-term approach is still disdained in many circles, according to a survey of at least 500 executives globally. The study found that many top managers continue to feel pressure from shareholders and directors to meet near-term earnings targets at the expense of long-term strategies.

READ MORE

 Tech CEOs testify

 Five habits of highly productive people

 International Women’s Day: Top Women in Numbers

 How these newsmakers and their organisations helped shape 2015

The McKinsey report says firms should create long-term value for investors only when they satisfy customers, engage and motivate employees, and maintain good relations with communities and regulators across extended time horizons.

The researchers also went ahead to identify some key behaviours that managers and boards can take to reorient their organisations toward long-term value creation.

According to the study, firms should invest sufficient capital and talent in large, risky initiatives to achieve a winning position just like Amazon and Microsoft.

The study notes that many executives believe that “smooth” earnings growth somehow contributes to value creation.

It also found that approaching management the long-term way is not a walk in the park. “Getting a company to manage for long-term perfor­mance requires considerable effort. CEOs and directors must take up new behaviours, abandon old ones, and empower managers to make decisions with long-term outcomes in mind,” indicates the report.

The report, however, points out that shifting to the long-term paradigm is not an option, despite constant temptation to go the alternative way.  

“Executives undeniably face real pressure to focus on and deliver satisfactory short-term results. However, they must weigh short-term demands against the flood of empirical evidence showing that companies that seek strong long-term results outperform companies that optimise short-term gains.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Africa CEOs Forum discusses the future of Africa's economy

African CEOs eyes growth in 2014

Share this story
How to grow crunchy carrots that clients love
Carrots are a popular root vegetable which are increasingly becoming valued among smallholder farmers and consumers.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
5 things to note when sending your CV to a potential employer

By Collins Wanderi | 8 days ago

5 things to note when sending your CV to a potential employer
Innovative ways to keep staff morale up in pandemic

By Elisha Kamau | 11 days ago

Innovative ways to keep staff morale up in pandemic
Skills citizens will need in the future of work

By McKinsey Global Institute | 13 days ago

Skills citizens will need in the future of work
Honeymoon over as firms ditch remote working for office

By Peter Theuri | 13 days ago

Honeymoon over as firms ditch remote working for office
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC