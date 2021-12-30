× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Omicron virus disrupts global holiday travels

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By Jevans N. Miyungu | December 30th 2021
By Jevans N. Miyungu | December 30th 2021
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

Over the Christmas weekend, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled while others were delayed. [Courtesy]

Airlines across the world have in the recent weeks cancelled thousands of flights as the new Covid-19 variant continued to spread.

Over the Christmas weekend, more than 6,000 flights were cancelled while others were delayed as countries around world reintroduced stricter measures to contain spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

Airlines also reported staffing shortages as crew were forced to isolate and travelers to seek other forms of travel.

READ MORE

U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights on Sunday as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 thinned out the number of available crews, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on board, upending the plans of thousands of Christmas travelers.

Commercial airlines had canceled 1,318 flights within, into or out of the United States by mid-afternoon, according to a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

At least three cruise ships were also forced to return to port without making scheduled port calls after Covid-19 cases were detected on board, according to multiple media reports.

It was the third straight day of pain for some Americans traveling over the weekend as the Christmas holidays, typically a peak time for travel, coincided with a rapid spread of the Omicron variant nationwide.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, warned of rising US cases in coming days and potentially “overrun...hospitals, particularly in those regions in which you have a larger proportion of unvaccinated individuals.”

“It likely will go much higher,” he said of the Omicron-driven surge even as President Joe Biden last week unveiled new actions aimed at containing the latest wave and continued urging vaccinations and other prevention strategies.

With rising infections, airlines have been forced to cancel flights with pilots and cabin crew needing to quarantine while poor weather in some areas added to travelers woes.

A total of 997 flights were scrapped on Christmas Day and nearly 700 on Christmas Eve. Thousands more were delayed on all three days.

A Delta Airlines spokesperson said “winter weather in portions of the U.S. and the Omicron variant continued to impact” its holiday weekend flight schedule but that it was working to “reroute and substitute aircraft and crews.”

United Airlines also said it was working to rebook impacted passengers, while a Southwest Airlines spokesperson said its cancellations were all weather related.

Overall, US airports most heavily impacted were in Seattle, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and JFK International in New York.

A White House official, who asked not to be named, said the administration was monitoring the delays closely but noted that while they can disrupt plans “only a small percentage of flights are affected.”

Meanwhile, a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd cruise ship turned back to Ft. Lauderdale, CNN reported, and on Sunday a Carnival Corp ship returned to Miami after Covid-19 was detected onboard, although it was unclear if the cases were Omicron.

Carnival said “a small number on board were isolated due to a positive Covid-19 test” on board its Carnival Freedom ship.

A Holland America ship also returned to San Diego on Sunday after Mexican authorities banned it from docking in Puerto Vallarta citing onboard cases.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Lamu port signals good tidings despite slow growth
The port is being positioned as a trans-shipment hub targeting the Ethiopian and South Sudanese markets.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Six banks in breach of CBK stability ratios
Six banks in breach of CBK stability ratios

BUSINESS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Lamu port signals good tidings despite slow growth

By Patrick Beja | 1 hour ago

Lamu port signals good tidings despite slow growth
Railway firm announces new tariffs for freight

By Moses Omusolo | 11 days ago

Railway firm announces new tariffs for freight
Lake Victoria islanders find it tough to live without ferries

By James Omoro | 14 days ago

Lake Victoria islanders find it tough to live without ferries
Kenya Railways: It’s a struggle to make Kisumu rail profitable

By Harold Odhiambo | 20 days ago

Kenya Railways: It’s a struggle to make Kisumu rail profitable
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC